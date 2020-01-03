advertisement

Roses and rotten tomatoes (3 January 2020)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent by readers

Christmas Rose Bouquets for the Now-Leader staff for beautiful posting on the web and front page wishing us a Merry Christmas. After all, isn’t that the reason for the season?

Rotten tomatoes – the size of Christmas ornaments, please – those among City of Surrey staff who don’t know how to wish us all a Merry Christmas, so are posting euphemisms instead.

Rotten tomatoes for the lady who pretended to be me on Saturday, December 21st at Cloverdale Shoppers Drug Mart, so that you could get the latest set of perfumes I had put on hold. Shame on you! Hope this makes your Christmas. Karma will bite you in the end, eventually.

Rotten tomatoes for the person who complained about Class 1 drivers and the people who crashed Class 1 drivers. Remember this – we drive and tow almost everything in your home that you and your family have to survive. We drive day in and day out, wasting our family’s time making your family happy by buying items we offer at your local stores.

Pink to my family for bringing the best to me and helping me see the positive sides in my life. Thank you for supporting me and being there for me as it means a lot.

Rotten tomatoes for some city councilor and mayor to fight with each other. This is so funny! The saga continues…

Roses to the sales associate at a Guildford store who helped me order a new Christmas sweater. Thank you for taking the time to show me how this process works.

Roses to Starbucks to play a variety of beautiful Christmas music in their cafes.

Rotten tomatoes for all this nonsense about the issue of police transition. Whether we have a municipal police force or RCMP, one thing is for sure – the best thing to do is to hire more police officers.

The rotten tomatoes on the boy trying to melt on Highway 1 at 176 Street heading west. I was in the brake lane because I was coming out at 160. I let a car in front of me get easy to melt. Unfortunately, the driver of the SUV behind him tried to get me in front of me despite the fact that we were driving at the same speed. No one was behind me, but he must have thought that I had to slow down so he could melt. I didn’t “gesture” as he had to fall behind me. Do people these days know what the right of way means?

Pink to my gorgeous wife who got me to watch the new Star Wars movie, even though she had no idea what was going on! I love you!

Rotten tomatoes for the old ICBC staff with an English accent who treated me in a very bad and unprofessional way when I went to renew my driver’s license. ICBC doesn’t give me my license for free – I paid $ 75. This woman’s attitude was not acceptable. I spoke to the manager in that particular office and he apologized.

