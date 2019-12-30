advertisement

Roses and rotten tomatoes (27 December 2019)

Our weekly collection of compliments and complaints sent by readers

Rotten Tomatoes at the Surrey North Recreation Center. I’m glad it’s gone. That place was a dump. Time to get an excavator and bulldoze out of his misery.

Rotten tomatoes for the Mayor of Surrey and his surrey advisers. When the elections took place, it was not expected that the mayor would be a dictator who administers the wires of a puppet gang. Elected officials should be free to speak on behalf of their constituents. Yes, they follow party lines, but they must be able to express why they personally believe the decisions they approve are the correct ones. People are calling for a referendum. The budget puts Surrey’s citizens at risk both from security and financially. I’m a fixed-income senior that Surrey will do as Vancouver did – home tax owners from their family homes. If young families are planning to move to Surrey, revisit it and run fast to a city not run by a dictator and his puppets.

Rotten tomatoes in Surrey for letting Class 1 car schools operate during rush hour and for allowing them to drive up and down residential areas.

Rotten tomatoes for people complaining about our current mayor. When you consider the fact that the previous mayor did nothing about the ongoing gang violence in our city, how was that person better than the current one?

Rotten tomatoes in the province because of their narrow minds when it comes to our time zone. They sent out a survey asking what we wanted, but they gave us only two options (out of three): change each year or stay in Daylight Savings Time. They let her stay in Standard Time. If Alberta or the state of Washington stays in Standard Time, that will grab our interaction with those border states and the province.

Rotten tomatoes for the people in the Surrey rules department for their poor customer service skills. I called them to pursue a complaint and was told they were not registered. Clearly no one in that department seems to be on the same page.

