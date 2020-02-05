advertisement

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has declined all financial transactions with the controversial Rose Valley Group unless it sponsored the club’s official jerseys in 2012 and 2013.

KKR released the clarification after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) added over £ 70m worth of Rose Valley assets on Monday. The attached assets include £ 11.87 of deposits from Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd, owned by KKR, in conjunction with a money laundering probe. The franchise hoped that the matter could be resolved quickly.

“Rose Valley Hotels was one of KKR’s IPL shirt sponsors for IPL seasons 2012 and 2013. Rose Valley had paid KKR an approximate amount of £ 11.87 crore as a sponsorship fee,” said KKR CEO Venky Mysore in a statement.

advertisement

“KKR had no further business relationships with the Rose Valley Group, including Rose Valley’s microfinance business,” he added.

Read also | Karthik: “It is important that I can assert myself well in the IPL”

The statement added that Knight Riders Sports Pvt Ltd (KRSPL) received a “witness request” from the ED in July 2019 in connection with an investigation into the Rose Valley Group, particularly its microfinance business. “The ED continues the Rose Valley investigation. KKR continues to work with the authorities in every way, ”said Mysore.

“As part of the investigation, the ED raised a lien on the amount previously paid to Rose Valley by KKR in October 2019,” he said.

Directors of KRSPL include Gauri Khan, the wife of actor Shah Rukh Khan; Jay Mehta, husband of actor Juhi Chawla; Mysore; and two others. In this case, Mysore was interviewed by the ED office in Kolkata in October 2019.

Read also | All-Stars game confirmed before the start of the season

Aside from KRSPL, ED has owned the properties of two other companies – Multiple Resorts Pvt. Ltd. and St. Xavier’s College in Kolkata on Monday. The ED registered a FIR in 2014 against the Rose Valley group, its chairman Gautam Kundu and others under the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Kundu was arrested by the agency in Kolkata in 2015 and is currently in custody.

The ED has filed several indictments before the Kolkata and Bhubaneswar Courts. The group has been accused by the ED and the CBI of “illegally and fraudulently withdrawing deposits from the public in order to defraud them by falsely promising high returns on their investment”, causing a ponzi-like fraud.

,

advertisement