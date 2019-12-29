advertisement

(This article contains some spoilers for Rose Tico’s role, as is the case in Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker. I would say these are not large spoilers.)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is a rather strange film. Sometimes it feels like it was written by an algorithm that was designed to target a theoretical “core fan” or something. Like the people at Disney, they built a “Mindhunter” profile of the most average “Star Wars” fan, but it was based on the assumption that people who were so annoyed with “The Last Jedi” were bothering Kelly Marie Tran, who Rose Tico plays is somehow representative of ordinary people on social media.

Which is stupid. The average person who likes Star Wars does not take part in online discourse at all, let alone in harassment campaigns. However, “The Rise of Skywalker” feels like parts of the film are designed specifically for these harassers – and like Rose, who was a main character in the last film, has been turned into a supporting role in Exhibition A.

Well, when Rose was first introduced in The Last Jedi, it wasn’t necessarily the cleanest fit. She spent most of the film with Finn (John Boyega) on a side adventure that had no real impact on the main story, and therefore, unlike the characters in “The Force Awakens”, could never establish herself as part of the ensemble of the new ones Trilogy. She was never allowed to be part of the group and therefore somehow felt strange.

This is not an unfixable problem. John Boyega promised that the main team of this new trilogy would spend much more time together in “The Rise of Skywalker”. All that had to be done was to add Rose to this crew. After all, whether irrelevant or not, she was undeniably one of the main characters in the film and even had to deliver a series of dialogues that summarize what the story’s moral equals. And at the end of “The Last Jedi” Rose and Finn basically became a couple. So it would make sense to take her on Finn’s adventures with Poe and Rey.

Only that it doesn’t happen at all. In “The Rise of Skywalker” Rose gets basically the same treatment that Jar Jar received in “Attack of the Clones” and “Revenge of the Sith”. The film tries to refer her to a very minor role – little more than a cameo – presenting her as if she were never one of the main characters in this new trilogy. And their interactions with Finn suggest nothing more than professional courtesy, which is a strange thing considering that they kissed the last time we saw them.

I can’t pretend to know exactly what the thinking process behind this decision was, but there aren’t too many reasons why they would push Rose out of the way. The big problem, as we all know, is that a bunch of crazy nerds have been running a month-long harassment campaign that Kelly Marie Tran has pushed out of social media after “The Last Jedi” came out. Actually, that’s the only reason I can think of. Of course, this does not mean that this is the only possible reason. “The Rise of Skywalker” is full of shockingly inexplicable creative decisions – we’re talking about a film with a huge fleet of death stars. But if there is another reason why she can only be seen in a handful of scenes, we can never imagine it.

It feels like “The Rise of Skywalker” is trying to undo the setup of “The Last Jedi”, much like the movie that defies your expectations based on how “The Force Awakens” started the trilogy. Abrams and Co. I will insist that this is not the case, but Rose serves as pretty solid evidence.

And that’s annoying! In general, I can understand criticism of how her character was treated in “The Last Jedi”. What I cannot understand in the third film of a trilogy and in the ninth film in a series is simply to reject the piece “The Last Jedi” cards that you are given. You can’t just throw one of the main characters aside just because a few dozen upset internet nerds didn’t like them in the last film.

Or I think you can, because that’s exactly what happened to Rose in “The Rise of Skywalker”. And that’s not great, Bob.

15 Best Stories Ever Told In The Star Wars Universe (Photos)

With 40 years of experience in movies, TV shows, comics, video games, novels and reference works, you will hardly have enough stories to read about the “Star Wars” universe in the past and present. It’s a big universe out there, and every story it tells is connected to everyone else. Big stories are told as many different small and small stories as parts of a larger picture. These are the best pieces, big or small, in the history of the “Star Wars” universe.

15. Admiral Daala’s Rise in the Jedi Academy Trilogy After “Return of the Jedi” in the version of “Star Wars” continuity, before Disney bought Lucasfilm, the empire fell into a group of splinter governments, led by self-proclaimed rulers who had invented new titles like “High Admiral”. or “warlord” while maintaining imperial legitimacy. Daala (a woman!) Decided to bring it back together and finally could – at least for a short time -. Her brilliant machinations were a damn convincing story and one of the only good contributions by the author Kevin J Anderson to “Star Wars”.

14. The crisis of the black fleet This does not apply to the “Black Fleet Crisis Trilogy” as a whole, since two of the three main narrative sheets in these books have nothing to do with the event in “Star Wars” known as “Black Fleet Crisis”. The Crisis is great because it’s a cool scifi story that checks lots of boxes at the same time. In particular: unrecognizable alien power that you have never heard of, strange galactic political intrigues with many residues of the alien power and a great mystery how these aliens came to power at all. It’s a really interesting scenario.

13. Darth Vader’s secret apprentice The “Star Wars” universe is full of stories about good trainees who go bad and devastate the good, but we have rarely found the opposite. That made “The Force Unleashed” a really new experience. You play as Darth Vader’s secret apprentice in the years between the original and the prequel trilogy. You are a Dark Side Force user and Imperial soldier who becomes villainous in a really epic way.

12. “X-Wing Alliance” You are ace and work for your family shipping company. You fly a freighter that does pretty boring things until your father’s sympathy for the Rebel Alliance returns to bite the whole family. You know how to do it: the empire brings the hammer down, you join the rebellion as a fighter pilot. But maybe the whole family isn’t there when they face the empire. This is the only “Star Wars” space combat simulator that will tell you a personal story, and it turned out to be a great idea.

11. Admiral Thrawn Not specifically thought of Timothy Zahn’s Thrawn Trilogy, but the story of Thrawn’s life as a whole and its lasting legacy in the expanded universe. This guy was so awesome that even a decade after his death, the plans he’d drawn up threatened to break up the young New Republic. His fingerprints are everywhere.

10. The Battle of Borleaias Late in the “New Jedi Order”, the famous rebel hero Wedge Antilles is accused of keeping the planet Borleias away from Yuuzhan Vong. Wedge, who is beside himself, pulls a lot of bells and whistles out of his butt – and this pair of books, written by the late fan favorite Aaron Allston, is full of great and funny dialogues, as you can only imagine from other “Star Wars” authors to get.

9. Wedge and his friends go to Adumar When the war against the empire comes to an end, the rebel heroes Wedge Antilles and Tycho, Hobbie and Janso are sent as diplomats to a newly discovered planet that is home to many people who do not care about fighter pilots. If that sounds like a sitcom scenario, it’s because it is basically that way. And it’s great, continuously funny and very cumbersome – a great little side story that’s as funny as it gets in this universe.

8th Wraith Squadron The story of the Wraiths, told in three books, is unique in many ways among the “Star Wars” stories. It is followed by the famous rebel pilot Wedge Antilles, who assembles a hybrid squadron of star fighters and foot soldiers with emotionally unstable washouts. The idea is that if such a group has some room for maneuver, it could approach apparently normal war scenarios in a truly unpredictable way, and that’s exactly what is happening. It is the most human of all “Star Wars” stories, full of truth.

7. The story of the imperial agent in “The Old Republic” Many of the most interesting “Star Wars” stories are about characters who can’t use the Force, and this is one of them. You play as a spy for the Sith Empire (thousands of years before the movies) and do great war espionage. And you get into a galactic conspiracy to destroy both the Republic and the Empire – from a secret society tired of using factions with violence that trigger all these cross-galaxy wars. It is an absolutely convincing catch.

6. Rise and Fall and Rise of Revan Thousands of years before the films, Revan was a Jedi who led the Republic’s military against invading Mandalorians – just to turn to the dark side and wage his own war against the Republic before turning away from the dark and defeating his own armies , This is the very short, very incomplete version. Revan’s story is thoroughly intriguing, spanning hundreds of years in two video games (“Knights of the Old Republic”) and a stack of books and comics.

5. The Raid on the Jabba Palace in “The Return of the Jedi” Over the past few years, it has turned out that a lot of people have never really understood what Luke, Leia, Lando and Chewie did during the first part of “Return of the Jedi” – and now we have all these considerations about how it was ruthless and arbitrary. But no, this shit was a flawless robbery. They had a plan and they implemented it flawlessly and in style.

4. The dark wars This story was told in the video game “Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords” – a former Jedi who was banished from the order returns to the familiar room, around the Jedi who disappeared from civilization and a couple more mysterious Find Sith Lords wreak havoc. It’s a rare “Star Wars” Noir story and pretty doozy.

3. “Traitor” In the 1990s, the Star Wars expansion universe became truly moral and stuffy, and “Traitor” was a complete refutation of this approach. It’s the darkest “Star Wars” story ever written, but ultimately it serves a positive agenda: one that claims that power may not be black and white and that the Jedi don’t have to stand around to find out about moral ones Effects of wondering everything they do. It was a really great change for EU storytelling, and it’s nice that “The Last Jedi” could have a similar patch.

2. “Star Wars” The one who started it all is a silly, not very well thought-out film, but it’s damn tight and covers everything it needs. It builds up a completely new universe so casually that it feels from the start that this is a real, lived place. Everything you need to know is right there.

1. “The Empire Strikes Back” The lesson J.J. Abrams and his friends should have learned from “The Empire Strikes Back”, which is widely regarded as the best “Star Wars” film, that you don’t make a “Star Wars” film that lasts by mimicking previous ones – that did you go to a new place. “Empire” acts as the total opposite of the first film, so it’s a perfect sequel.

There are more “Star Wars” stories than you can imagine, even if you think you can imagine a lot. These are the best

