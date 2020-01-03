advertisement

Charmed actress Rose McGowan went on Twitter to respond to the death of Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani.

McGowan tweeted: “Dear Iran, the United States has disregarded your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. “

She added: “We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We don’t know how to escape. Please don’t kill us. “

– rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

McGowan would also tweet: “Thank you, Dickhead Donald Trump.”

Thank you, dickhead @realDonaldTrump

– rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Then she added: “Of course Soleimani was a bad bad man who did bad bad things. But at this moment is not the crucial point. “

McGowan continued: “The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to apologize to Iranian pride. I take one for the team. #TeamStayAlive. “

– rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Jack Posobiec, the creator of Agent Poso’s comic book, replied to McGowan, saying, “Stop letting the CIA write your tweets.”

Stop letting the CIA write your tweets

– Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 3, 2020

Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols video game author, Colin Moriarty, would also respond to McGowan.

pic.twitter.com/I4YgQtFIMn

– Colin Moriarty (@notaxation), January 3, 2020

McGowan would eventually respond to the criticism that came up and say, “Damn your freedom and shove it up your ass.”

– rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

At some point she would trace back in detail that she was “freaked out”.

She wrote: “Okay, I freaked out because we may have an upcoming war. Sometimes it’s okay to outwit the rulers. It is our right. “

McGowan continued: “So many brave soldiers have fought for that. That is democracy. I want more American soldiers to be killed now. That’s it.”

– rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

McGowan wasn’t the only celebrity horrified by Thursday’s actions. John Cusack also expressed his dismay at the roar of Suleimani on Twitter.

Cusack wrote: “Trump in fascist 101 mode – steal and lie – until there is nothing left and a war breaks out -“

He added: “He is so idiotic that he doesn’t know that he just attacked Iran. And that’s elsewhere.”

– John Cusack (@johncusack) January 3, 2020

What do you think about these hot celebrity takes? Do you have any sense, or has Twitter just given you a platform where you can just speak into the void? Let me know what you think!

