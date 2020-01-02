advertisement

There was no College Football Playoff semi-final on New Year’s Day again this year (this year’s numbers were good for non-New Year games, but among the New Year games), but some of the New Year games that were released released impressive numbers. According to ESPN, the VRBO Citrus Bowl (Michigan-Alabama, 1:00 p.m. East) reached an average of 14,003,000 viewers on ABC. This is the network’s most viewed bowl game since the 2010 national championship (since then, the national championship games have been broadcast on ESPN). The Rose Bowl (Oregon-Wisconsin, 5:00 p.m. Eastern at ESPN; Oregon linebacker Troy Dye can be seen above with the Leishman Trophy for the winning team) recorded an average of 16,304,000 spectators in the college football playoff era (24 games), behind just last year’s Rose Bowl (Ohio State-Washington), which attracted 16.78 million viewers, but that’s taken into account with full streaming, and this year’s game has only partial streaming numbers at that point).

The Sugar Bowl (Georgia-Baylor, 8:45 p.m. Eastern on ESPN) had 10,224,000 viewers. That’s less than last year (13.30 million for Texas-Georgia), but it surpassed the 2017 Oklahoma-Auburn matchup (9.5 million viewers). It ended up in the GFP era as the second most common of the three non-semifinal sugar bowls. The other game on Wednesday, the Auburn-Minnesota Outback Bowl, has no numbers yet.

These numbers for Rose Bowl and Citrus Bowl are particularly noteworthy because they show that even games without a semi-final on New Year’s Day can draw quite well with the right matchup. And the Citrus Bowl certainly had that, as Alabama and Michigan make up the second highest and third highest regular viewing season this season. Wisconsin-Oregon (11 and 13 in these total) was not that crowded, but the Rose Bowl itself always attracts viewers, and the timeframe there is convenient. And even though this year’s version didn’t have Ohio State (one of the most watched teams each year and number 1 overall this year), it went very well. Here’s more from ESPN’s notes on the rose and citrus peels:

The Rose Bowl game with Oregon against Wisconsin (January 1, 5:00 p.m. CET), presented by Northwestern Mutual, had a network audience of 16,304,000 viewers. 24 games). The audience for the Ducks’ Victory surpasses the 2017 Rose Bowl between Penn State and USC (15,740,000 spectators) to receive the award. Rose Bowl audiences peaked at nearly 20 million viewers at the end of the fourth quarter (8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.).

… The Rose Bowl audience this season was more than 20% higher than the Rose Bowl game 2016 (Stanford vs. Iowa).

… ABC has been broadcasting its most watched bowl game since the 2010 National Championship when the Vrbo Citrus Bowl between Michigan and Alabama (January 1 at 1:00 p.m.) generated an audience of 2,003,000 viewers. Among the Citrus Bowls of all time, the audience for the Alabama victory was the fourth highest audience in the basin, at least dating back to the 1991 season and the best since the 2008 season (Florida vs. Michigan – 14,780,000 spectators).

And at Sports Media Watch, Paulsen has a good hint about the Citrus Bowl:

Aside from playoff games, national championships and the Rose Bowl, Alabama’s win has been the most watched bowl game since Sugar Bowl 2014 (Oklahoma-Alabama: 16.34 million). It is no coincidence that Alabama played a bowl game for the last time without affecting the championship.

These are definitely good numbers that contribute to a strong bowl season for ESPN and ABC. According to ESPN, the semi-finals are now eight percent above the previous year’s figure (of six percent) and are officially the most watched non-New Year’s semi-finals. And the ESPN networks have an average of 5,028,000 viewers per game for 30 games (through January 1), even last year. So the bowls continue to do a pretty good job for them.

