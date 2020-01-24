advertisement

All this rain and warmer temperatures mean law enforcement in Roscommon will keep a close eye on the ice conditions on Houghton Lake.

This is the second weekend of Tip Up Town after the first weekend saw nine vehicles breaking through the ice.

Lyman’s On the Lake owner Kurt Beachnau says visiting a bait shop like his is one of the best ways to know which areas to avoid on Houghton Lake.

“We have all kinds of friends and clients and the guys who work for me, they all go fishing in different areas of the lake and they are really good at bringing us things,” said Beachnau.

Roscommon County Sheriff Ed Stern says there is a place in the east bay of the lake near Denton Creek that could be dangerous.

“There is a thin layer of ice on it which can be misleading to people and which extends about 100 meters from the shore, it is extremely thin and this is where we had problems last weekend and like I said historically, it’s the same place every year, “said Rear.

Lyman’s said to avoid these areas and remember other basic ice safety tips.

“This lake is 22,000 acres, there are probably only 100 acres in total when you add everything you need to avoid, which means you have 21,900 acres to play. Come on, if you plan accordingly and ask the right questions and do what you can to protect yourself, we’re here to help, we want people to have fun, we want people to be safe, we would like to see you again next week or next year, “said Beachnau.

