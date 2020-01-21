advertisement

Michigan state police update says a man has been charged with shooting someone who allegedly smashed a window outside his house in Houghton Lake.

Drew Sorenson, 33, faces multiple charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and count of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

9 & 10 News has already told you about the January 11 shooting.

The soldiers say they were called to the scene of M-55 around 8 p.m.

They say that before the shooting, Sorenson had argued with the victim about the items stored on Sorenson’s property.

The individual went to Sorenson’s home and allegedly opened a window with a car wash brush.

The soldiers say it was when Sorenson started shooting. A round went through the victim’s window while he was trying to leave.

Sorenson was arrested. He faces the two counts mentioned above and is also charged with the crime of firearms, possession of a firearm and ammunition as a criminal, possession of a short-barreled rifle and false reporting of crime.

Images of the scene were sent by a spectator.

