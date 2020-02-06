advertisement

To support their respective new series “Briarpatch” and “Hunters”, actress Rosario Dawson and actor Logan Lerman will be seen on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon.

According to NBC, Dawson and Lerman will be interview guests on Thursday, February 13, of the late night talk show.

The episode will also include an appearance by Megan Thee Stallion that will return to the show five months after the last appearance. Official “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Thursday, February 6th: Guests are RuPaul, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1204

Friday, February 7: Guests are Jennifer Lopez, Lil Rel Howery and Andre D Thompson. Show 1205

Monday, February 10: Guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. Show 1206

Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Constance Wu, Backstreet Boys and the musical guest Skip Marley & H.E.R. Show 1207

Wednesday, February 12: Guests include Ryan Seacrest, Zoë Kravitz and musical guest Jhené Aiko. Show 1208

Thursday, February 13: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Logan Lerman and musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. Show 1209

