Perpetual Help fought with Lyceum against Lyceum before going on for a 25:27, 25:23, 26:24, 14:25, 17:15 at the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at Filoil Flying V Center on Tuesday – victory came.

Jhona Rosal scored 20 points for Lady Altas, including three service aces. It took her two hours and eleven minutes to get her second win in a row.

“Compared to our game against San Sebastian, we showed a little improvement in this game,” said Perpetual coach Macky Cariño in Filipino.

Yanca Tripoli added 19 points while Jenny Gaviola had seven blocks with 10 points and threw in 13 excellent sets for perpetual.

Shyra Umandal contributed three of Lady Altas’ 14 blocks.

“We found our groove a bit, but we have to be more consistent. There’s still a long way to go in the league, and our next opponent is Mapua. We have three days to prepare for it, ”said Cariño.

The Lady Pirates fell to 0-3.

For Lyceum, it was another heartbreaking five-opponent defeat that found no additional boost to get the job done.

Alexandra Rafael, Ciamelle Wanta and Joy Onofre each scored 15 points, while Jacquiline Acuña had five blocks for an 11-point mission for the Lady Pirates.

Later, Cesca Racraquin prevailed with 19 points, while Nieza Viray finished with 14 points in the 2-0 win against San Sebastian against defending champion Arellano University.

Racraquin and Viray combined for nine of Lady Red Spikers’ 13 service aces in an hour and 27 minute match.

The Lady Stags have lost their third loss in so many games.

For men, Louie Ramirez lost 23 points, while Ronniel Ramirez added 15 when reigning champion Perpetual scored a quick 25-22, 31-29, 25-20 win over Lyceum. The altas are unbeaten in three starts.

Meanwhile, Kirth Rosos had 10 points to lead junior defender Perpetual with a 3-0 win from Lyceum [25: 17, 25: 17, 25: 15].

