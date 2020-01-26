advertisement

Jon Rahm, number three in the world, made it from 110 meters on the way to the third round at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego when Tiger Woods faded after a strong start.

Rahm had the best result of the day, a seven-under-par-65 result, and a one-shot advantage over United States championship leader Ryan Palmer (71) at Torrey Pines, where morning fog delayed the start of the game by two hours.

Rory McIlroy, who would replace Brooks Koepka as number one with a win on Sunday, increased his chances with a 67, which left him in a third and third place group.

McIlroy was able to prepare some missed putts on a few greens in his third round, which could lead him to approach the lead, but the four-time major winner remained patient all the time and made birdies on the third, sixth, ninth, 12th ., 15th and 18th place come with only one bogie on the fourth.

A soaring pentagon forest in the last green to prepare 15 feet for the eagle was one of the highlights of the day, and while the putt slipped over the edge for a threesome, McIlroy was happy to knock for a closing birdie and overall impressive round ,

Woods, aiming for a record win on the 83rd PGA tour, sent a proverbial flash of electricity through the large gallery as he stormed to the top with four front-nine birdies within striking distance.

But he struggled on the more difficult inner half and carded three under par 69 to end the day 14th, five strokes behind cream.

“Three-putted (hole 11) and never really got anything home,” said Woods, who had to grind so as not to drop a blow on the par 5-18 hole where he made a 15-foot putt sunk to save Par.

Woods won eight times at Torrey Pines and admitted that he would need a special Sunday to become number nine.

“I have to go out there and post a low tomorrow. I still have to do some birdies,” he said.

Woods hits the first hole from the bunker. Photo: Denis Poroy / AP photo

Leader Rahm, who was in a good mood on the course on which he celebrated his first PGA Tour victory three years ago, used his unique, powerful swing to raise five birdies and put a total of 12 under 204.

But it was the eagle in the par-4 second that most excited the gallery.

“Landed about a meter too short, skipped and landed in the hole,” said the Spaniard, who was the first to fall for Birdie.

“Three under two holes, no putts, yes, a pretty good start,” said Rahm.

“Today’s MVP (the most valuable player) would be my praise wedge. Especially those bunker shots weren’t easy and I made it look pretty easy. “

Runner-up Palmer teamed up with Rahm last year to win the New Orleans Classic team event, but on Sunday they will temporarily give up their friendship.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Palmer.

“Of course you’re looking for him (in New Orleans) and trying to say” meet it here “and” meet it there “. Maybe tomorrow I’ll say” meet it there “instead.”

