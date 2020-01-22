advertisement

Former Irish captain Rory Best regretted that he appeared at the Belfast Crown Court on the first day that the young woman looked raped against Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding in January 2018.

Jackson and Olding were later found not guilty.

“I never intended to make this poor girl even more troubled on a very, very difficult day,” Best said in an interview with Off The Ball.

On Wednesday before Ireland’s lead against France in Paris, Best took the test alongside Ulster and his Irish team-mate Iain Henderson.

“I now know in retrospect that that was wrong,” Best said. “I shouldn’t have been there. I didn’t have any [independent legal advice] and that was more of a mistake because I think if you are a person with trust a reasonable trust, somehow think, “Oh, if you say that, it must be to my advantage.” It turned out that it wasn’t.

“My benefit or disadvantage was irrelevant to me, but it turned into a circus and put a lot more pressure on something that was very sensitive.

“As I said before, this is definitely what I regret the most and it is just something that turns up the magnifying glass … I guess you say you live and learn, but it was a big deal from that you had to live and learn. “

The 37-year-old now believes that he became a “farmer” as captain of the Irish national team and that it was appropriate for Jackson’s team of lawyers to bring him to trial.

“I will be the first to admit that I was incredibly naive to believe that this was not the way it was being conveyed. But I can assure you that it was never my intention.

“I look back now and didn’t think about it at the time. I never thought that would be the case, but there is no doubt, as you [Newstalks Joe Molloy] said yourself, that it is appropriate for [defense] to have me there.

“I think I’ve become a farmer and that’s where it was bad advice afterwards to be there.

“As I said, I was naive enough to think that I could go there as a friend. I accept exactly what you say and ultimately you take on all these roles as captain.

“I don’t know why I thought it was different. But look, I ended up doing it, and that’s one of the things I’m really sorry about.”

When Best noticed that his presence at the trial was another intimidation for the young woman, the former Ulster hooker replied, “It was never my intention. , , Ultimately, this is the piece I have to live with because I have caused excessive stress to people.

“One of the reasons why I wanted to resign as a captain was from a humane point of view that I put pressure on people, and that’s something I never want to do.”

Immediately after the game in Paris in February 2018, Best said: I have been told that it is important that I have both sides of the story so that I can make an informed decision. “

In a subsequent interview with BT Sport, Best commented on his decision to participate in the negotiation: “If you have friends who are in trouble and need a little help and support, and if they promise you that they did nothing wrong people might not think it’s the right thing, I think that’s it.

“Ultimately, nobody came out of the process as the winner.”

