The same contingent of RWBY fans who were outraged that the Rooster Teeth audience was “queerbaited” with a relationship between Qrow Branwen and Clover Ebi has again grappled with the studio, this time due to the announcement of new articles with the two characters.

Today is your lucky day. 🍀https: //t.co/Pjf1zsWBJg pic.twitter.com/smuRl2xAge

– RWBY (@OfficialRWBY) February 3, 2020

This simple advertisement for the RWBY Merch Store quickly led to a multitude of reactions from outraged fans who believed that this product was deaf after Clover’s death and that the studio continued to “queerbait” its fans:

You might think that they have a little more respect for their audience and would respond to the outcry from their fans before promoting it. Your fandom is literally torn in half and looking for answers. # CloverDeservedBetter

– Ace (@LuckyTheAce) February 3, 2020

It’s messed up. That is exactly what we mean by attracting the MLM community. Jesus H Christ. “Really?” Really?

– TankyCinna (@tankycinna) February 3, 2020

rwby will only be fairgame on twt to kill clover for shock value and then sell merch from clover and qrow together … yikes.

– Ally 🌹 (@evesappletini) February 3, 2020

Seriously, who the hell is in charge of marketing that puts these pins in one set ?! Because the shirt, the glass, and the keychain are cool, but to pair these pens after what happened? No way.

– Brandon (@ CybertronGuy98), February 3, 2020

Here you will find the right pins for the relationship that we have addressed! pic.twitter.com/mm91Z2XJuf

– 🍀Clover-Deserved-Better (@PanlieisCanon) February 3, 2020

Some fans were particularly outraged at the sale of a Qrow-themed pint glass because the character is considered an alcoholic, although the term “pint” in the term “pint glass” does not refer to a literal “pint” of liquid and water especially a pint of beer.

Isn’t Qrow a relaxing alcoholic? And you made a pint glass on it with him? Man what-

– Runaan / CEO of the Summer (RWBY7SPOILERS) (@awkwardnegro) February 3, 2020

Hey roosterteeth ???? Why a pint glass for the character who is a recovering alcoholic?

– Nat 🔜 C2E2 (@shiieldmaiden) February 3, 2020

Oh, we agree with our fan base, look!

Here is a PINT GLASS for our relaxing alcoholics who are on a downward spiral!

– Scopa tu Bootlicker ™ @Fairgame (@ignis_azalea) February 3, 2020

The game was covered by Anime YouTuber Hero Hei:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OJhqKhJI8Y (/ embed)

At the time of writing, Rooster Teeth did not respond to fan complaints.

