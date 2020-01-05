advertisement

The South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce is launching Chinese New Year with a celebration and networking.

The Jan. 15 launch of Rat Year is set for 6-8: 30 p.m. on Wednesday January 15, at Imperial Cuisine Chinese Cuisine, 1625 152 St.

“Come enjoy an evening of great food, gifts, door prizes, entertainment and networking with business, political and community leaders,” says one email sharing the event.

“We invite you to dress in traditional Chinese formal attire or something special in red in honor of Chinese New Year.”

Chinese New Year officially begins January 25th. According to Chinenewyear.net, it is also known as Spring Holiday and is the longest Chinese holiday.

People born in the Rat Year include those with birthdays in 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936 and 1924.

“Mice are smart and quick thinkers; successful but content with living a peaceful and peaceful life, ”the website reads.

Room event tickets – also sponsored by the Surrey White Rock Community Engagement Association, are $ 40 for members and $ 60 for non-members. Space is limited. To register, visit sswrchamberofcommerce.ca

