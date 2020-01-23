advertisement

Rain or Shine trainer Caloy Garcia knows that his charges are able to measure themselves against the PBA heavyweights. That’s why he was busy shaping his Elasto Painters in this off-season to do just that and reach the next level.

“At the moment, we just want to make the players dinghy, especially since we have four new players,” he said shortly after training the team on Thursday at the Reyes Gym in Mandaluyong.

Garcia hopes that his four newcomers, all of whom have recently signed a two-year contract, will quickly absorb the Rain or Shine system:

“We wanted young legs because we hope to be more of a running team this season.”

At the top of the new faces is Prince Rivero, who is seventh overall in the draft. Clint Doliguez, Adrian Wong and Vince Tolentino are the other rookies who made the list.

And Garcia likes what he sees.

“We started practicing on January 6th,” he said. “And they played. They adapted pretty quickly.”

Just as he puts his team’s hopes on his newcomers, Garcia knows that he will expect the same enthusiasm and the same stuff from his relics: “Last year we were able to compete without Raymond [Almazan]. Norbert [Torres], Jewel [Ponferrada], Beau [Belga] and Gabe [Norwood] provided what we needed. “

Rain or Shine won eight of his eleven games in the Philippine Cup elimination phase, but failed in the semi-finals over the entire seven-game distance to Magnolia. This season will begin with the Filipino Cup on March 1st.

