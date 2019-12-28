advertisement

The Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs was relegated for Saturday with a shoulder injury and illness for the team’s regular season finale against the Denver Broncos host.

Jacobs, who was listed as suspicious by the Raiders on Friday, did not practice this week after sitting out last week’s 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Jacobs underwent surgery to treat a skin infection in his leg Wednesday.

advertisement

The 21-year-old has missed two of the Raiders’ past three games with a fractured right shoulder.

Jacobs has rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games since being selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Reserves DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard are expected to get the bulk of the work for Oakland (7-8), which will need some fair help in order to qualify for the playoffs.

In addition to defeating the Broncos (6-9) on Sunday, Oakland should also have the Indianapolis Colts (7-8) defeat Jacksonville (5-10), Titans Tennessee (8-7) lose to Houston Texans (10-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) fall to the Baltimore Ravens (13-2).

Also, the Raiders need a win from one of four teams – New England Patriots (vs. Miami Dolphins), Chicago Bears (vs. Minsk Vikings), Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs) and Detroit Lions (vs. Green) Bay Packers) – in order to win a tiebreaker force-win over the Steelers.

– Starting the media level

advertisement