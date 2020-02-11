advertisement

A Derbyshire mom’s car should be written off after tiles crashed into it during the Ciara storm.

Louise Zawada was shocked to see the damage when she returned to a friend’s house at Pavilion Road, Littleover, after a weekend.

Louise says her Seat Leon FR was left with a broken windshield, dents in the roof and scratches everywhere.

Although upset by her car, the 46-year-old woman is relieved that no one has been injured.

Louise, who lives in Belper, said: “I came back from a weekend with the girls and the ridge tiles had fallen from my friend’s roof onto my car.

“The car has a broken windshield, dents in the roof and scratches everywhere. My insurance company said it would likely be struck off due to damage to the roof.

“I am so happy that my friend is not at home because the consequences of falling ridge tiles on her head could have killed her and I would rather have my friend than my car!

“It’s just one of those things and I’m so glad no one was hurt.”

Although finding herself without a car proves difficult for Louise, she says that working from home makes things easier.

One’s mom, who works for E.ON, added, “I don’t like to rely on others, so having a car is difficult.

“My insurance company said it would take at least 48 hours before they could contact me because they are very busy.

“But luckily, I can work from home and my boss has been fantastic.”

While efforts to dissipate after the blows from Storm Ciara are still underway, the Met Office has now issued another severe weather warning for a potential repeat of the winter storm.

Storm Dennis is expected to cause more problems – and the Met Office has issued another early warning for this weekend.

