UFC champion becomes WWE star Ronda Rousey is now Mizuno ambassador.

The sports brand announced today – National Girls & Women in Sports Day – that it has signed Rousey, a former Reebok athlete who has teamed up with other notable athletes like professional beach volleyball player April Ross and the former softball – Pitcher Jennie Finch teamed up.

“Ronda is one of the greatest athletes of all time who is constantly setting new standards and motivating young athletes to strive beyond what they thought was possible. Ronda gives the sport a work ethic, passion and charisma that is in perfect harmony with Mizuno’s mission and values, ”said Tomohiro Ota, Mizuno USA’s chief marketing officer, in a statement.

Harper Cornell, Marketing Director of the Mizuno USA brand, added: “Ronda is the epitome of female empowerment and a leading, authentic change in voice behavior and an opportunity for female athletes. On the US market, we are facing the abyss of putting ourselves in the shade and being part of the athletes’ journey. The perspective that Ronda can offer us as a competitive high-performance athlete is crucial. It is the right moment and the right partner to share Mizuno’s deep-rooted know-how that existed more than a century ago. “

The brand said in a statement that Rousey has been a long-time Mizuno fan and has worn his product during their years of competitive judo training.

“Mizuno is a brand that I’ve loved since I was 11. I have tried other brands over the years and have always been impressed by the quality, attention to detail and focus on the performance of Mizuno equipment. It’s beyond all other sports brands, ”said Rousey in a statement.

Rousey’s commitment comes at a time when Mizuno is trying to make a comeback in the training category. In June 2019, the brand delivered its TC series training shoes with the TC-01 and TC-02 models, and the company will step up efforts in this category in April 2020 with a new line of training shoes and clothing.

