Cristiano Ronaldo extended his winning streak to nine league games in a row and doubled the penalty when Serie A leaders Juventus returned to defeat Napoli with a 3-0 win over Fiorentina.

But the title rivals Inter Milan and Lazio won again: Romelu Lukaku and Ciro Immobile ensured that their respective teams were able to maintain the pressure on the eight-time defending champion.

Juventus is three points ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, who defeated Udinese 2-0.

Lazio are two points behind with a game in hand after top scorer Immobile and Felipe Caicedo scored two goals in a 5-1 win over SPAL.

Ronaldo scored one goal in both halves in Turin, while Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt scored a third goal in added time.

“It’s good that we can celebrate victories again and we’re happy that we can score goals again in our stadium! Proud to score 50 goals with the Bianconeri jersey! Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.

Juventus had fallen to coach Maurizio Sarri’s former club Napoli last weekend for the second loss of the season.

Fiorentina’s President Rocco Commisso was furious with the punitive sentences that sentenced his 14th team.

“I am disgusted with what I saw today,” said the Italian-born US businessman who bought the club in Tuscany last year.

“Juve is very strong, a team with a payroll of 350 million doesn’t need any help. Referees can’t decide games.

“Today they imposed two sentences on us, maybe the first one was there, but certainly not the second.”

Pavel Nedved, Vice President of Juventus, struck back and said he was “a little fed up with these controversies.”

“Juve won with merit. The teams have to stop looking for excuses and accepting defeats. “

Ronaldo, 34, kicked off five minutes before the break after VAR confirmed German Pezzella handball.

His second goal came 10 minutes before the end for a controversial foul by Federico Ceccherini on Rodrigo Bentancur. He scored 14 goals in nine games, scoring 19 goals this season, including seven penalties.

He is also the first Juventus player to score in nine consecutive league games since David Trezeguet in December 2005.

The former Real Madrid player has scored 50 goals in 70 games since joining Juventus in 2018.

– “Great fight” –

Ronaldo is the second most important scorer after Immobile this season, now scoring 25 goals after Lazio kept alive for a first Scudetto since 2000.

Immobile shot a volley in just three minutes, and Caicedo scored a rebound in less than a quarter of an hour.

Immobiles second came half an hour before and then played a role in Caicedo’s second seven minutes before the break.

Substitute Bobby Adekanye came on after the break when the former Liverpool youngster scored his first Serie A goal.

“Caicedo, Immobile and (Joaquin) Correa are untouchable,” said Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi, whose team could take second place against Hellas Verona next Wednesday.

Lukaku scored a double in Udine to bring his record to 16 league goals and get Antonio Contes’ team back on track after three 1-1 draws in a row.

The former Manchester United striker collected the pass from Nicolo Barella and hit the Udinese defender Bram Nuytinck in the 64th minute.

And he added a second from the penalty spot seven minutes later when the goalkeeper Juan Musso rushed out to throw Alexis Sanchez into the box.

“It’s a great fight at the top,” said Lukaku. “It is important that we are up there too, because there is a big conflict with Milan.”

Atalanta finished fourth, despite fighting 2-2 against Genoa and facing Roma in duel after the capital lost 4-2 in Sassuolo on Saturday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missed Milan’s flu game. The eighth Union player was defeated 1-1 by 10-man Verona.

Turin continued to plunge into crisis after Atalanta defeated Lecce 4-0 with seven goals last weekend.

