Ronaldo has spoken of his time in Barcelona and says he never wanted to leave the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian international spent just one memorable season with the Catalan giants, scoring 47 goals in 49 games before signing for Inter Milan in 1997.

Nerazzurri landed Ronaldo for a record $ 27m worldwide transfer fee, but the Brazilian has clarified if it were up to him he would have stayed.

“I signed a contract renewal at the end of the season and left with the Brazil national team. Five days later, they called me to tell me I could not proceed with the renewal.

“It was never in my hands. I wanted to stay.

“If the club did not rate me as I thought it should, then the decision was not in my hands. I wish I had stayed but it was not up to me.”

Ronaldo spent five years at San Siro before moving to Real Madrid and becoming part of Galacticos and Florentino Pérez.

