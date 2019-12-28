advertisement

Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was the biggest Instagram winner this year – scoring an incredible $ 72 million.

The 34-year-old Juventus star posted an average of $ 1.4 million per sponsored post, beating long-time rival Lionel Messi, who finished second, according to The Sun.

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo from media_cameraJuventus plays in the final of the Supercoppa Italiana. Picture: AFP

A new extensive list compiled by Buzz Bingo shows that model Kendall Jenner was the higher female Insta earner on the planet in 2019.

She deposited a total of $ 16.6 million during the year – four times more than her billionaire sister Kylie.

media_cameraKendall Jenner takes part in the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 in February. Image: Getty Images

David Beckham was the highest paid British star on the rich list for his contributions to his 59.9 million followers.

The 44-year-old is such a hit on the social media platform that he has raised a whopping $ 16 million.

Here is the top 10 list of mega earners.

1. CRISTIANO RONALDO

Ronaldo wrote 34 sponsored posts on Instagram during the year – $ 72 million for his efforts.

For the beloved Portuguese winger, this means bankruptcy of $ 1.4 million per post.

Throughout the year, he promoted Nike, his CR7 Play it Cool fragrance, and even a hair loss advice center.

2. LIONEL MESSI

Sponsored contributions from Barcelona star Messi totaled $ 35 million or $ 971,000 each time.

The sports star maintains partnerships with Adidas to earn money and regularly publishes pictures of his global lifestyle.

The 36-year-old has also worked with the Jacob & Co. jewelry brand and the American brand Lays.

3. KENDALL JENNER

Reality TV star Kendall Jenner is the third highest earner over the same period, earning $ 16.6 million with $ 916,000 per post.

The American model promoted underwear brands like Calvin Klein and skin care Proactiv, earning millions.

The 24-year-old also acted as a brand ambassador for campaigns with Estee Lauder.

4. David Beckham

Becks raised almost $ 16 million from Instagram posts last year, outperforming other British celebrities.

And although he hasn’t played for over six years, Beckham is still fourth on the list due to its global status.

The football legend has published 30 promos in the last 12 months.

His paid Instagram partnerships included posts for Tudor Watch, Marina Bay Sands Hotel and Kent & Curwen.

5. SELENA GOMEZ

The pop star has made $ 12 million on Instagram this year, despite posting only nine sponsored images.

The 27-year-old has bagged $ 1.3 million per post on the website, which has 164 million followers.

Her sponsored contributions include a deal with the sports brand Puma and the luxury pocket company Coach.

6. NEYMAR JR

Neymar Jr debited $ 10.9 million from the social media site this year, with an average of $ 1.1 million reported per post paid.

The Brazilian has 130 million followers on Instagram, where he only posted ten sponsors this year.

His moneybag posts include working with Nike to promote his line of soccer shoes.

7. ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC

The dear or hate him The 38-year-old Swede is seventh on the list after collecting $ 5.9 million this year.

He has uploaded 38 contributions to make money this year, including his Zlatan scent and chewing gum brand.

The soccer player regularly sends pictures of his sporting success to his 40 million followers and earns $ 300,000 per post.

8. KYLIE JENNER

The 22-year-old Keeping With The Kardashians star won an impressive $ 5.6 million from Instagram this year.

Although she wasn’t at the top of the list of big earners, she pocketed most with an impressive $ 1.9 million per post.

Kylie was named the youngest self-made billionaire of all time by Forbes earlier this year.

9. RONALDINHO

Ronaldinho reached the top 10 after earning $ 3.8 million on the online platform this year.

He has 50 million followers and, according to Buzz Bingo, earns an average of $ 384,000 per post.

The 39-year-old Brazilian has promoted his own wine and online sports betting site Betcris.

10. KHLOE KARDASHIAN

The 35-year-old American celebrity and reality TV star earned $ 1.8 million at Insta in 2019.

However, this year she only published two sponsored posts on her very popular page.

She has 102 million followers, in which she advertises Sister Kim’s fragrance series “KKW”, which contains a fragrance named after her.

This story first appeared in The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Originally published as This celebrity won Instagram in 2019

