Maurizio Sarri said little when asked if he planned to rest Cristiano Ronaldo before the Champions League game against Lyon later this month.

Ronaldo was in spectacular form in 2020 and has scored 11 goals in all competitions in his last seven games. He also has a Juve record run after ten consecutive Serie A games.

The Portuguese international’s fitness was improved by reporters ahead of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia semi-final in Milan on Thursday. Sarri insisted, however, that the striker felt strong two weeks before the start of the continental game against Lyon.

“We’ll see,” said Sarri of the prospect of resting Ronaldo.

“I spoke to him and he told me he was feeling fine right now. We will rate him game by game.”

Sarri also gave an update on Giorgio Chiellini, who hasn’t played since August after having a cruciate ligament surgery in September.

The Juve boss said last week that the defender was on the verge of returning and was positive again after Chiellini played a shortened friendly game involving Juventus’ youth players and local team Chisola.

“Chiellini’s path to recovery looks good,” said Sarri. “He needs to do a few more tests like he did this morning.”

The opponent Milan comes into play after a 2: 4 derby defeat against Inter, but Sarri takes nothing for granted in San Siro.

“Milan has improved a lot during that time,” said the former Chelsea boss, whose team hopes to get back on their feet after a surprising 1-2 defeat in Serie A against Hellas Verona.

“They come into play from the end of the derby in which they played well. It will be a difficult game.

“My team trains well, with intensity and application. The standard is very high.”