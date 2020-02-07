advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo believed that he would be a “fisherman on Madeira” at 35 and remains convinced of the Champions League success at Juventus.

The Portuguese superstar celebrated his birthday on Wednesday and looked back on a brilliant career in which he was recognized as one of the greats.

Ronaldo has won top titles in England, Spain and Italy, the Champions League with Manchester United and Real Madrid, celebrated the European Championship and the Nations League with his country and is also a five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

advertisement

Read:

Today: What do Neymar, Ronaldo and Tevez have in common?

Such achievements exceeded Ronaldo’s expectations when he dreamed of becoming a football player.

“At 35? I thought I would be a Madeira fisherman,” he said to Canal 11.

“It never occurred to me. I wanted to be a professional soccer player, but I never thought that I would win everything I won.”

Ronaldo won the Champions League with the Red Devils for the first time in the 2007/08 season and won four times in five seasons with Madrid between 2013-14 and 2017-18.

His first season with Juve ended in Serie A success, but a quarter-final loss to Ajax in Europe’s most important competition has given Ronaldo’s desire for European success a stronger stance than ever.

“Playing at Juventus gives me the chance to win it again,” he added.

“We know that it is difficult, it depends on many factors, but it is possible because we have a good team.

“We have to go forward step by step.”

advertisement