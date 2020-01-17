advertisement

Barcelona’s legend Ronaldinho has recalled his friendship with Lionel Messi as “a joy from the first game”. Messi, who made his senior debut in 2005, partnered with Ronaldinho when the Blaugrana won the 2004-05 LaLiga title and was part of the team that won the Champions League in 2005/06.

“When I arrived in Barcelona there was already talk of an outstanding child,” Ronaldinho told Panenka magazine.

Then we were friends; we started playing together and we got along very well. He was different from everyone else and we talked to [Frank] Rijkaard so he could train with us – everything happened very quickly. “

Ronaldinho also supported Messi’s first goal against Albacete with a delightful pass that the Argentinian lost through the goalkeeper.

“I was lucky enough to give him the pass for his first goal,” he recalled.

“Over time it is very nice to see someone who starts so close to you and then conquers the world. We have always been very close. We learned that he taught me Spanish and I taught him Portuguese, but we got along perfectly with the ball.

“I would be amazed at how calm he is. This is something I love about him. He never gets in trouble, he is always with his family and those closest to him.

“Leo has everything, he didn’t need anything from me.”

The 2002 world champion has fond memories of his time in Barcelona when he won two LaLiga titles, Spanish Super Cups and the Champions League.

“Everything was a joy from the first game,” he said.

“There are many memories. I think I arrived at the stadium with thousands of people waiting for me.”

The Brazilian also praised his manager in Barcelona, ​​Frank Rijkaard:

“He is a great coach, a very calm guy that I worked with best,” said Ronaldinho.

”He knew everything because he played at the highest level, and that made it easy for us. He has done everything he asked us to do before, so he spoke to us in a very simple and direct way. He gave me a lot of freedom to play my football. If we didn’t have the ball, we had to do our part. But when we had it, I felt completely free. “

