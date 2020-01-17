advertisement

Ronaldinho has spoken of his friendship with Lionel Messi in an interview published by Panenka. The two coincided with Barça towards the end of the 2000s, when Ronaldinho was a determined star and Messi was a close player.

“When I arrived in Barcelona, ​​he had already talked about a kid staying outside,” Ronaldinho recalled.

“Then we were friends; we started playing together and we got on very well. He arrived being different from everyone else, and we talked to [Frank] Rijkaard so he came to train with us – everything was very fast. “

Ronaldinho assisted Messi’s first goal with a back pass.

“I was lucky enough to give him the pass for his first goal,” the Brazilian recalled.

“Over time, it’s nice to see someone who starts so close [to you] and then conquers the world. We were always very close. We learned things, he taught me Spanish and I learned Portuguese, but with the ball we understood each other perfectly.

“I’m going to be amazed at how calm he is. That’s something I love about him; he never gets in trouble, he’s always with his family and those closest to him.

“Leon has everything. He doesn’t need anything from me.”

Ronaldinho gladly remembers his time at Barça. He won everything with the Catalans and was the undisputed best player in the world for a while.

“From the first game, it was all joy,” he said.

“There are a lot of memories. I think I arrived with thousands of people waiting for me in the stadium.”

The Brazilian legend also had words of praise for his Barcelona manager, Rijkaard:

“He’s a great coach, a very quiet guy, the best I’ve ever worked with,” Ronaldinho said.

He knew everything because he played at the highest level and that made things easier for us. Everything he asked us to do, he has already done before, so he spoke to us in a very simple and straightforward way. He gave me a lot of freedom to play my football. When we didn’t have the ball, we also had to fulfill our obligations. But when we had it, he made me feel completely free. “

