Jean Charest has announced that he will not compete in the Conservative leadership contest after weeks of speculation.

His announcement, however, has caused widespread confusion in the media, as Quebec-based news outlet La Presse first confirmed that Chares was running and then delinquent as more reports surfaced minutes later. late, contradicting this report.

Soon thereafter, the French-speaking wing of the CBC confirmed that Chares would not run in a tweet, which English anchor Rosemary Barton quickly confirmed before the CBC English audience.

Much pressure has been put on Chares by respected figures within the Conservative Party. Stephan Harper, for example, reportedly resigned from the Tory fund board so he could campaign against the former Quebec Liberals.

As well as this, MacKay and Chares had no intention of competing against each other because of their longstanding relationship in conservative politics. MacKay, however, has consistently placed ahead of Chares in the polls, making any leadership effort seemingly futile for Quebecker.

However, what stands out in Chares’ decision is that it could be done in the leadership contest of Vincenzo Guzzo who previously told The Post Millennial that if Chares “does not run I will run”.

Chares is currently under investigation for corruption during his time as prime minister. The investigation has been going on for six years, and so far, has not led to charges against anyone involved.

Jean Charest said in a statement that “After careful consideration, I will not run for the leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada. I am grateful to everyone who called me, sent support messages and mobilized for my possible candidacy.”

“On environmental issues, the CPC must provide Canadians with a credible and ambitious plan regarding our natural resource management and the fight against climate change. One does not exclude the other! “

