Seasoned news editor Ron Wilson collapsed on live television after the bushfire coverage triggered his own traumatic memories of the survival of a natural disaster 45 years ago.

As a weekend guest at sunrise, Mr. Wilson was asked if a $ 76 million package would suffice for Bushfire survivors.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a new $ 76 million package on Sunday to provide advice to firefighters and residents of the communities affected.

He also announced plans to come up with a proposal for a royal bushfire commission in the cabinet in the coming weeks.

At Sunrise, moderator Matt Doran Wilson asked whether the money was “sufficient”.

“It’s a huge project and it’s (trauma) not only this week, it may take years next week,” he said.

“I was actually sitting on the couch here in this studio and was in tears when I thought about the cyclone Tracy that I went through 45 years ago and that you can never really get past. … And …. And … I can’t even talk about it now.

“So that’s just a hint – frankly I can’t talk about it, but that’s the (big) influence it has. It’s a trigger. Actually, I want to talk about it, but I can’t. And that’s the effect it has. And it will take years. “

Mr. Wilson got constipated during the live interview and was unable to continue for a few moments.

media_cameraVeteran news anchor Ron Wilson collapsed on live television this morning. Image: delivery

“Are you still well now?” Asked moderator Matt Doran.

“I’m fine,” said Mr. Wilson, his voice still shaky.

“But it’s a trigger mechanism in the back of your brain that you have no control over.”

Despite his breakdown, Wilson was delighted to get injected into the mental health of bushfire trauma survivors.

“They’re rebuilding life (with that money),” he said. “You don’t build things. You build life again.”

It is not the first time that Mr. Wilson has become emotional in front of the camera. In 2018, the seasoned journalist reported how the Salvation Army helped him and his family after Cyclone Tracy destroyed their home.

media_cameraRon Wilson also got emotional at Weekend Sunrise two years ago.

MORE FINANCING FOR BUSHFIRE VICTIM MENTAL HEALTH SUPPORT

The federal government announced a $ 76 million mental health plan to provide support to firefighters and residents of the communities affected.

Further announcements are expected in the coming weeks, including a royal commission and further support for small businesses.

“There are things I could have handled much better on site,” Morrison told ABC TV this morning.

Scott Morrison at ABC to talk about the bushfires this morning

“These are sensitive, emotional environments,” said Morrison.

“Prime Ministers are also flesh and blood in the way they deal with these people.”

He said afterwards that he hadn’t taken his family to Hawaii for a vacation, although he had defended it in a radio interview at the time. His original intention was, as was the custom for his family, to vacation on the south coast of New South Wales.

Morrison said the scale of the bushfires was “unprecedented” and created a situation in which the Australians were demanding a stronger response from the federal government than in the past.

Laws would also be considered that would allow the declaration of a “state of emergency of the federal government” – something that does not currently exist, but would likely require a delegation of power from states and territories.

