advertisement

Comedian Ron James is coming to Surrey on a “Throttle Full” tour in Canada next spring.

The May 1 date at the Bell Performing Arts Center is posted on ronjames.ca, and also on the theater’s website.

advertisement

The Canadian award-winning comic has been selling theaters for 15 years with its “marathon, side-splitting, kinetic-load” shows, according to the event’s post.

“Marshaling the eye of a comedian for satire and the ear of a writer for language, Ron takes his audience on a breathless, non-stop coaster ride, cutting a wide swath through contemporary culture with its sharp, standard ribald wit uncompromising and unique, a genuine poetic distribution – an attitude between “attitudes.”

James’s Twitter bio says he is “a comedian doing his best to understand the chaos in the daily march through the bright rage of life.”

Tickets are $ 60 for his show at Bell, located at Sullivan Heights Secondary.

(story continues below)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iUnwGWDog40 (/ embed)

James has nine one-hour comedy specials under his belt, plus five seasons playing on his own series, The Ron James Show.

Born and raised in Nova Scotia, James brought his “Full Throttle” tour to several cities in B.C. in 2019, and he’s writing a book called All Map.

“It’s a hug of people and country, all the trips I’ve done in the last 20 years,” James told Black Press Media in September. “‘This is where I have been, where I am and where I am going: embracing this place that has provided me with livelihood for the last 20 years. I call my book’ anti-fame ‘because it is about the real people I have met on the street. ”

His fall tour coincided with the federal election.

“There was a day when you could make fun of politicians without damaging the anger of the audience, but since populism has overtaken the system, it is very easy to alienate the room,” James said. “I’ve always believed that you have to be an equal opportunity violator. So it hit you all sides equally. In the US you can choose a Republican or Democratic party and have half the country that hate your gut and still have seven times the population of Canada that approves of your work.We don’t have that luxury here.

“I’ve never known Canadians to like their comedy. They’ll give comedians from other countries a great rope, but (when they talk about themselves) they like a certain tone to their laughter. “I’ve always found that I’m more miles long if I’m subversive.”

James said he likes to “land on different grounds” with his performance in comedy.

“I like to spread a pretty eclectic buffet for everyone,” he explained. “I like that people leave my shows to feel better about themselves, their lives and their world than they did when they came in. We are all so burdened by this existential demand that the world is going to hell in hell. a postcard. I think it’s the comedian’s job to lighten the load on the journey of life and keep the claws for a while, for two hours that he’s at that stage. “

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement