Chris Zimmerman and Ron Insinger are two great coaches. Insinger in his more than 1,000 wins and has been there long enough to coach against Chris when he was a star player here at Shamokin. The Lancers seem to stay perfect while the Indians at number 2 hope to beat Loyalsock.

“We must be ready. We must have the energy and we must have the effort, and I want a determination to be written on your face,” said Ron.

“If you see him running here in the gym and you see a bit of what he is doing and his legacy. It’s at the top of the state? Coach Insinger is a legend. So many wins and so many good teams year after year I’m not sure how he it does? how he has sustained it for so long? but he has so much energy and enthusiasm for the game. He does a great job and we love to compete against each other, “Chris said.

“Chris Zimmerman likes bigger and better things. He is very talented. He knows the game inside and out. He was a real player when he played for Shamokin and Susquehanna and he just knows so much about the x, s and o, And he turns an average team into a great team year … Year after year, so he is on his way to many successes, “Ron said again.

“What is it like being close to a coach? Apparently such a long and historic career and he seems to have really good health and good energy and he continues to run. I like being around CI. He is such a great coach. He really keeps us motivated and he really is a big key to the team, “said Rivers.

“Talk about some of these kids who really got into the varsity scene after playing JV last year? You really have to be surprised and happy with some of the players? Yes, I’m pleasantly surprised Steve … The brothers Ali boys are just doing a great job at both ends of the field, Rivers Parish is doing a great job as an excellent passerby, rather than picking up an assist than scoring points, and those are the kind of kids you just can’t learn from criteria for a high-quality ball player, “Ron added.

The passion is still there for CI. Practices are fun and after 45 years he still enjoys teaching the game. Steve Lloyd Newswatch 16 sports coverage from Northumberland County.

