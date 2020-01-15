advertisement

Romelu Lukaku scored a double to lead Inter Milan into the quarter-finals of Coppa Italia when they won 4-1 against Cagliari.

After moving from Manchester United, Lukaku had an excellent first season with the Nerazzurri and was on Tuesday in San Siro with 16 goals from 24 games in all competitions.

He also scored a goal against a Cagliari team in each half, an impressive sixth place in Serie A that, despite poor form, only took 21 seconds to score after Christian Oliva accidentally played it through.

advertisement

His goals were pinched by a tap-in by Borja Valero, and Antonio Contes Serie A challenger was rarely threatened until Oliva apologized emphatically for his previous mistake.

Andrea Ranocchia was able to restore Inter’s lead three goals late and will now concentrate on an exciting title fight with Juventus.

Lukaku was relentlessly punishing Oliva’s mistake when he quietly slipped into the lower right corner, and he would have had a second if no questionable offside decision had been taken 11th minute.

The former United man could not connect to Nicolo Barella’s far right, but that was not important since Valero had packed the delivery on the second try.

Cagliari continued to offer Lukaku chances and in the fourth minute of the second half he steered a difficult header from another excellent Barella ball into the box.

Radja Nainggolan, loaned from Inter’s Cagliari, hit the post with a violent drive before Oliva defeated Samir Handanovic with a scratchy finish from Alberto Cerri’s rear wheel release.

However, due to the poor corner marking, Ranocchia claimed victory when substitute Cristiano Biraghi came on 10 minutes before the end.

What does it mean? Inter takes a step towards cutlery

Inter has not raised a trophy since winning this competition in 2011, but this was an effort by a team prepared to end this drought. The Conte team was in control from the start and never lost sight of the competition. Atalanta or Fiorentina will be next.

Ruthless Romelu

Lukaku has adapted extremely well to Italian football and demonstrated his outstanding scoring skills with a clinical result.

No case for Cagliari’s defense

Oliva’s howls meant that they were on their backs from the start, but Cagliari’s defenses left something to be desired, especially in the first half, and Inter would have won more on another day.

What’s next?

Inter will visit Lecce in Serie A on Sunday when Cagliari is away from Brescia. These two teams meet again a week later at the same location in the league.

advertisement