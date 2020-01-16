advertisement

The 20-year-old Greco-Roman grappler Sunil Kumar caused a big surprise when he won the gold medal on Wednesday’s first appearance in the top division.

In the 87 kg class, Sunil started with a 2-1 victory over the American Patrick Anthony Martinez and prevailed against Luis Eduardo Avendano Rojas from Venezuela in the semifinals.





He now meets the Hungarian Viktor Lorincz for the main prize. The Indians compete in six Olympic weight classes at this event. Two other Indians fight for the medal, and Ashu (67 kg) and Sachin Rana (60 kg) reach the play-offs in bronze.

Ashu defeated Italian Ignazio Sanfilippo by technical superiority in the second half of the season after losing his quarterfinals 3-4 to Abouhalima Mohamed Elsaid.





Rana won a close quarter-final 5: 4 against Ihor Kurochkin from Ukraine before losing his semi-final due to technical superiority against Islomjon Bakhramov from Uzbekistan.

However, Naveen (130 kg) and Hardeep Singh (97 kg) retired after losing their respective opening matches.

Naveen lost his qualifying round 7-0 to Chinese Lingzhe Meng, while Hardeep Singh couldn’t keep up with American Tracy Gangelo Hancock.

