A 15-year-old British boy who has been missing since August last year was brought to safety thanks to a fantastic advertising campaign by the Italian club Roma.

With the announcement that the signings would quickly become the most popular social media posts for football clubs, the Roma used theirs to promote a good cause. Every time they announce a new arrival at the club, they post a photo of a missing child in the mail, along with information about who to contact if you have information available.

Yesterday they announced that the Essex teenager was safe.

Today’s news that a sixth teenager from the #ASRoma Missing Child Campaign has been found safely and well gives new hope to the families of the other children we introduced but who are still missing. We pray that they too will be reunited with their loved ones 🙏 pic.twitter.com/22P2kyKkSw

– AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) January 8, 2020

The initiative was a huge success, and six missing children around the world were tracked down.

This case was first introduced after the signing of Mert Cetin and later by Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Cetin expressed his joy that the club had played a role in reuniting the teenager with his family:

As soon as I received the news that another missing child had been found, my heart was filled with joy.

I am really glad that another child who appeared in the video for my signature for Roma was found safe.

I’m sure it was a nice Christmas present for him and his family.

I am glad that he is doing well and that I have made a small contribution together with the club to raise awareness of its history.

Two other British children, two in Kenya and one in Belgium, were also found safe as a result of the campaign.

