Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday appointed outgoing Prime Minister Ludovic Orban for the second time to form a new government after his center-right minority government lost a vote of no confidence in Parliament the previous day.

Orban, leader of the National Liberal Party (PNL), was first asked by Iohannis three months ago to form a government after the Social Democratic government (PSD) led by Prime Minister Viorica Dancila lost a vote of no confidence in the corruption scandals.

The motion of no confidence was initiated by the center-left PSD, and official data showed that 261 legislators voted to oust Orban. In contrast, 233 votes were required to approve the application.

PSD called for the motion of no confidence “after the government in parliament took responsibility for a bill that amends the electoral law so that the mayors are elected after two rounds of elections instead of one,” said Romania Insider. The PSD and the Hungarian minority party UDMR said they would reduce the number of mayoral candidates in the June 2020 elections.

Liberal Party President Ludovic Orban (L) and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis wave on stage during a European Parliament election rally in Bucharest, Romania, on May 18, 2019. (Vadim Ghirda / AP Photo, File Photo)

However, the government’s removal can bring an early parliamentary election one step closer. If the legislature rejects two successive proposals from the prime minister within 60 days, the parliament is deemed to be dissolved and an early election should take place.

Romania, a member of the European Union, is expected to hold local elections in June and general elections in December. If the early election is enforced, it will take place six months earlier.

A vote of confidence over the transitional government formed by Orban could take place next week.

An early election could be beneficial for Orban’s PNL party, as it has doubled its popularity ratings to around 47 percent since the 2016 general election, while the opposition PSD lost half of its popularity to around 20 percent over the same period.

Since the 2016 elections, the PNL party has held 78 seats, while the PSD party has held 133 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of the Romanian Parliament. The PNL has 28 seats in the Romanian Senate, while the PSD has 69 seats.

“A first step towards an early election has already been made,” said Iohannis.

“I see an enthusiastic, reform-minded cabinet trying to fix what has damaged the PSD in recent years,” he added. “On the other hand, I see a PSD that is against reforms. So I want me to take a stance that leads to early elections.”

Iohannis was formerly a PNL member, but suspended his party membership in 2014 when he assumed the office of president. The Romanian president cannot belong to any party.

“About 47.4 percent of Romanians would vote for PNL if parliamentary elections were to be held now, according to a poll by the Romanian Institute for Marketing, Analysis and Survey,” published Monday, See News reported.

Reuters and Epoch Times reporter Gina Sturdza contributed to this report.

