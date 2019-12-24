advertisement

#IStandWithCourtney becomes a hot topic after the author, who creates racism in the industry, has been disciplined by the group of authors

Thom Geier | December 24, 2019 @ 6:29 am

Last updated: December 24th, 2019 @ 7:05 am

Novelist Christine Milan, a former board member of Romance Writers of America and a longstanding advocate for combating racism in the genre and industry, was suspended by the group this month after other authors complained that it had violated the group’s code of ethics negatively Online comments about other authors and their work.

The group acted after novelists Suzan Tisdale and Kathryn Lynn Davis made formal complaints against some of Milan’s Twitter comments on their past novels, including one in Davis’ 1999 novel “Somewhere Lies the Moon” as a “damn racist mess.” “was designated.

The RWA Ethics Committee’s unanimous decision to suspend Milan, a Chinese-American author, triggered an outcry from RWA members, with several people leaving the group and threatening to return their RITA prizes.

#IStandWithCourtney became a trend topic on Tuesday morning after the word of the RWA decision, which was first filed on December 11, was released on Monday.

“It is appalling and deeply wrong to allow racists to defend the RWA Code of Ethics against someone who indicates that racism violates everything that a Code of Ethics stands for,” author Alyssa Day wrote.

“Standing up against racism is not a violation of ethics,” wrote the novelist Racheline Maltese.

“I have no words to describe how I feel. OK, cheated and sick. These are two words, ”wrote the author and former RWA board member Tessa Dare. T-shirt for which I did not vote for the epitome of “Be nice on Twitter or be thrown out of the RWA”. “

Milan defended her actions in her Twitter feed and questioned the RWA’s decision. “I don’t think you can call yourself a writer advocate if you don’t defend the right of authors to criticize and sharply criticize publishers’ business practices,” she wrote, adding, “One of the things with which we discussed when I was on the board – endlessly, I thought in vain – what I should do about the fact that we had racist members who just wanted to be racist everywhere. ”

A RWA representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

