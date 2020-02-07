advertisement

Roma have lost a game and drawn the other of their last two matches. (PHOTO / Courtesy)

AS Roma vs Bologna

Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Friday, 07-02-2020 @ 22: 45pm

Ref: Marco Guida

Roma have lost four of the seven games they have played so far in 2020. Bologna have lost only one of their last seven games in all competitions. Roma have won only one of their last five matches at Stadio Olimpico. The Giallorossi conceded two goals in three of those five games.

advertisement

Roma’s disappointing start to 2020 continued when they were made 4-2 under disappointing circumstances at Sassuolo last weekend – a result which saw the Giallorossi replaced in the top four of the division by the Atalanta.

The defeat was Roma’s fourth in seven games since the start of the year, and things are starting to turn a bit pearly for manager Paulo Fonseca and his players.

At Stadio Olimpico, Roma’s results have been particularly poor, and they hold a record of a single five-game win on their own patch in their last test there against Bologna on Friday.

Roma needed a goal and a penalty kick to secure their lone home victory against the last SPAL club in a performance which provided further evidence suggesting that La Lupa was in a slight crisis.

On the other hand, their opponents from Bologna this week seem to have reached a rich form. Rossoblù have avoided defeat in six of their last seven games, recording impressive wins against Atalanta, Lecce, SPAL and Brescia along the way.

Their way of winning their most recent consecutive Serie A triumphs against the last two of the aforementioned teams would have been a huge source of confidence for Bologna, who struggled goal to goal in both competitions, and their last breathless winner against Brescia. marked by Mattia Bani is sure to have acted as a catalyst for an additional boost of self-confidence.

With a lot of momentum behind them, Bologna will arrive in Rome with an air capable of causing upheaval, and with Roma firmly out of reach at the moment, we think there are points to offer visitors this week.

The other Italian Serie A matches this weekend

Saturday, 08-02-2020

-Fiorentina vs Atalanta at 5 p.m.

-Torino vs Sampdoria at 8 p.m.

-Hellas Verona vs Juventus at 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, 09-02-2020

-SPAL vs Sassuolo @ 14:30 pm

-Genoa vs Cagliari @ 5pm

-Napoli vs Lecce at 5 p.m.

-Brescia vs Udinese at 5 p.m.

-Parma vs Lazio @

-Inter Milan vs AC Milan at 10:45 p.m.

comments

advertisement