Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has confirmed that the club hope to sign Carles Perez before the end of the season.

There have been many rumors in recent days that Perez has been told he could leave Barcelona and move to the Serie A squad whether on loan or permanently.

Petrachi says Roma want a permanent deal with no buying options.

“We continue with our philosophy of investing in promising young players. Talks are at an advanced stage, we have a great rapport with Barcelona, ​​we are talking to the guy and obviously we have to convince him we have the right project sporty here for her.

“I prefer to stay cautious and not say it’s done before it’s all over. Rome is not anyone’s nurturing club, so if the player comes to Rome, he will be a Roma player, there will be no right to buy it again. “

Source | Italy football

Perez has spent quite the whole season with the first team, making 12 appearances and scoring against Real Betis in La Liga and Inter Milan in the Champions League.

The youngster was left out of the squad to face Valencia on Saturday but trained with the team on Sunday

