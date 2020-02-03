advertisement

Miami was the place to be or be seen this weekend. The city is home to the Super Bowl LIV and celebrities came out at full speed to celebrate. FN was there to capture everything.

Although the mood was definitely optimistic, the deaths of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who had been killed in a tragic helicopter accident last month, weighed on some of the biggest stars in the sports and entertainment field.

“Bless Kobe Bryant. Bless Gigi. Rest in peace, ”said DJ Khaled FN on Saturday night at the Rolling Stone Live event on the red carpet. “It’s a Super Bowl weekend, we’re out here.”

DJ Khaled at the Rolling Stone Super Bowl LIV Party.

CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg / Rolling Stone

Khaled, wearing North Carolina Blue Air Jordans, led the party later that evening with surprise appearances by Diddy, Fabolous, French Montana, Yo Gotti, DaniLeigh, and Fat Joe. On stage, Khaled began several “Kobe” novels and paid tribute to the late NBA star with his Grammy hit “Higher”.

Ciara, who is pregnant with her third child, also took the stage to play “1,2 Step”, “Goodies”, “Level Up”, “Lose Control” and other songs from her catalog. The singer dressed in Nike Air Force One sneakers and husband Russell Wilson’s Seattle Seahawks jersey for the occasion.

Ciara performs on stage at the Rolling Stone Super Bowl LIV Party.

CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg / Rolling Stone

Other celebrities mingled and mingled at SLS South Beach, including Nene Leakes, Nick Lachey, Dr. Oz and Lil Jon drinking Ciroc vodka and Rolling Stones exclusive beer made specifically for the Elysian Brewing party.

Paris Hilton in a glittery mini dress and matching pumps also appeared as the celebrity DJ of the night – or we should say in the morning. She entered the stage after 1 a.m.

Paris Hilton

CREDIT: Michele Eve Sandberg / Rolling Stone

Previously, fanatic owner Michael Rubin also held his annual Super Bowl party in a beach tent at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, which included appearances by Swizz Beatz, The Chainsmokers, Migos and Post Malone.

FN caught Post Malone wearing a full suit and white loafers as he entered the event and was swarmed by fans. Yo Gotti also made an impressive appearance and showed himself with his entourage in two lime green Lamborghini, which were branded with pictures from his new album.

Inside Beatz spoke to the crowd and asked fans to enjoy life to the fullest, as was not promised. Kevin Hart repeated this feeling on stage and said, “We’re celebrating life today. If you loved Kobe Bryant, let’s put that certainty in the air.”

Kevin Hart holds a Kobe Bryant jersey at the Fanatics party in Miami.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shareif Ziyadat

More than 1,500 Bryant jerseys were distributed to the guests. No. 24 was seen by Jay Z who showed up. He avoided the red carpet altogether and made his way to the event. Dwyane Wade was there too, but skipped interviews and walked the red carpet shortly after walking. Other guests included Robert Kraft, Meek Mill, G-Eazy, Mark Cuban, Aaron Judge, Jasmine Sanders and Robin Thicke.

Meek Mill, Jay Z and Yo Gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shareif Ziyadat

More photos from Rolling Stone’s Super Bowl 2020 party.

