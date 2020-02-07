advertisement

Those big, red lips and tongue that annoyed the city a few days ago were just the thing: The Rolling Stones go on tour and stop in Vancouver.

The Rolling Stones revealed plans for their No Filter North America 2020 tour on Thursday in 15 cities. The Stones will be at Vancouver on May 12th at B.C. Place.

“It is always a pleasure to return to North America and play for some of the biggest and best viewers in the world!” said Mick Jagger via media release.

The Rolling Stones most recently started a world tour in 2017. Her No Filter tour ran until 2019, but some dates had to be postponed due to the cardiac surgery of 76-year-old singer Mick Jagger. In fact, all of the stones are Septuarian: Charlie Watts is 78, Keith Richards 76 and Ronnie Wood is 72.

“We had the best time on the road last summer and are ready to do it again!” adds Richards.

The 2020 No Filter Tour starts in San Diego on May 8 and ends in Atlanta in July. Vancouver is the only Canadian city on the tour this time.

Tickets for the show will be available to the general public on Friday, February 14th, at 10:00 a.m., while Amex card members will be able to pre-purchase tickets on February 12th and 13th.

