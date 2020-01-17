advertisement

Roland Emmerich has signed a contract with Huayi Brothers to distribute his next film “Moonfall” in China, the company said on Thursday.

Dennis and James Wang of the Huayi brothers will also act as executive producers of the science fiction film that follows the last attempt to prevent the moon from hitting Earth after a mysterious force knocked it out of orbit. Emmerich directed after a screenplay by himself, Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.

Emmerich produces Moonfall under its Centropolis banner, Kloser produces through

his company Street Entertainment. Ute Emmerich, Stuart Ford, J.P. Pettinato, Carsten Lorenz and

Marco Shepherd are all listed as executive producers.

advertisement

“We believe that working with top artists is the most effective way to promote global cultural exchange, and this project marks a milestone for us as a solid content creator in the international film business,” said James Wang in a statement. “Moonfall reiterates Huayi’s strategy to integrate global resources and explore innovative ways to promote Chinese culture internationally.”

“Moonfall” will use the same independent funding strategy that Emmerich used in his latest film, World War II epic “Midway”, by using the Emmerichs Centropolis, with the support of CAA Media Finance and Stuart Fords AGC Studios, who run the Deal supervised, raised own funds used Huayi brothers. Huayi Brothers and Lionsgate, the latter of which were responsible for “Midway” sales in the United States and the United Kingdom, will assist with marketing and sales for “Moonfall”.

CAA represents the filmmakers. For the Huayi Brothers, Josh Hu oversaw the Moonfall deal with Stephen

Saltzman of Paul Hastings law firm; JP Pettinato, Marco Shepherd and Attorney Richard

Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen, LLP’s Thompson negotiated on behalf of Centropolis

Entertainment; and Michael Rothstein and AGC’s Vice President Worldwide Distribution

The President of Economics and Law, Anant Tamirisa, negotiated the deal for AGC

International.

advertisement