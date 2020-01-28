advertisement

If you like Roku’s user interface and want the company’s latest and greatest streaming media player, you’ll be happy to know that the $ 60 Roku Streaming Stick + with 4K and HDR is now available on Amazon for just $ 48, 95. That is indeed a great deal, but there is also another sale that you should know. If you don’t care about the interface and you want access to all your favorite streaming services for as little money as possible, the Fire TV Stick 4K also supports 4K resolution and HDR content, but it’s for sale for $ 34.99! It’s definitely the better choice right now if you ask us, or get the Fire TV Stick for just $ 24.99 if you don’t care about 4K and HDR.

Fire TV stick

The # 1 best-selling streaming media player, with Alexa Voice Remote (2nd generation, released in 2019).

Use the special on / off, volume and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar and receiver.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills, and browse millions of websites with Firefox or Silk.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

Fire TV Stick 4K

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

Roku Streaming Stick +

New! Disney + and Apple TV now stream on all Roku devices

Wireless that goes far away: basement rec room? Backyard movie night? Bring it on. The long distance wireless receiver gives you up to 4x the range and a stronger signal for smooth streaming even in rooms farther from your router

Brilliant picture quality: experience your favorite shows with stunning details and clarity – whether you stream in HD, 4K or HDR, you will enjoy picture quality optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid colors

Lots of power, lots of fun: spicy and responsive, you stream your favorites with ease – from movies and series on Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix to cable alternatives such as Sling, enjoy the most talked-about TV on thousands of channels

No more juggling remote controls: turn on your TV, adjust the volume, mute and control your streaming all with one remote – use your voice to quickly search between channels, switch on captions and more in one touch

Installation is a breeze: connect it, connect to the internet and start streaming – it’s that simple

Listen privately on mobile: use the free Roku mobile app to pump up the volume of your shows without disturbing the house

Endless entertainment: stream you love, including free TV, live news, sports and more; Never miss the most talked-about events, award-winning shows, the latest blockbuster and more – it’s easy to stream what you love and cut back on cable bills

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

.

advertisement

advertisement