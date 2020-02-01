advertisement

Roku sent an email to customers on Thursday evening, noting that as of January 31, “not all standalone FOX channels will be available on Roku streaming devices”.

This came out of nowhere and is a pretty brutal timing since * the Super Bowl * can be seen on Fox on February 2nd.

Here is the email Roku customers received:

advertisement

Dear Roku customer,

As of January 31, 2020, not all standalone FOX channels will be available on Roku streaming devices.

You can still watch FOX channels through these services: FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, SlingTV, YouTube TV and other live TV services, many of which offer free trials. We also have thousands of other great channels in the Roku Channel Store. We give you cover!

If you have a Roku television, you may be able to receive FOX by radio with an antenna.

Happy Streaming ™

Roku

A Twitter user asked if the Fox Sports channels were no longer available, and the Roku Support Twitter account sent the following response:

Our distribution contract with FOX Corp expires on January 31st, so FOX channels have been removed from the Roku Channel Store. You can view FOX programs including the big game on Fubo, Sling, Hulu Live, YouTube TV and other ways. Many of these services offer a free trial.

– Roku support (@RokuSupport) January 31, 2020

“Our distribution contract with FOX Corp expires on January 31, so FOX channels have been removed from the Roku Channel Store. You can view FOX programs including the big game on Fubo, Sling, Hulu Live, YouTube TV and other ways. Many of these services offer a free trial. “

Janko Roettgers, a reporter from Protocol, was advised in a statement by a Roku spokesman that Roku “has offered Fox an extension so that Roku can continue to attract a large and valuable audience for Fox.” We will be forced to remove Fox channels from the Roku platform. “

The spokesman added: “Our talks with Fox are continuing, and we hope Fox will work to reach agreement soon.”

Prepare for transportation disputes to use your streaming services. A typical example: Fox channels will disappear from Roku tomorrow.

Roku spokesman sent me this explanation. pic.twitter.com/Ef9WJHRyKu

– Janko Roettgers (@ jank0), January 31, 2020

So we have a car dispute three days before the Super Bowl.

Hopefully an agreement will be reached before the Super Bowl so that Roku users won’t have to find any other way to see the Chiefs-49ers game so quickly (free trials are an option though – Sling, Hulu Live, YouTube TV, Fubo, etc – as Roku recalls in her statements). And even if the situation is resolved, not many Roku users are upset (some users threaten to stop buying or throwing Roku devices in the trash).

I am glad that @Roku sent a message about the disappearance of Fox channels on January 31st. THREE DAYS BEFORE THE SUPER BOWL pic.twitter.com/7MSeLKZ026

– Jordan McEntaffer (@ jordiemac3), January 31, 2020

I’m glad @Roku announced a day in advance that Fox channels are unavailable, especially just before Super Bowl Sunday. Avoiding your TVs going into the future ✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/yTqvK90kK6

– Manny Vargas (@ Manny_Vargas93), January 31, 2020

A 1-day message from @Roku that they are getting rid of Fox. My roku in the living room, bedroom and basement is all going to the dumpster tonight

– BEST DAMN SPORTS OPINIONS (@ bettinman01) January 31, 2020

Are you serious @Roku? 2 days before my @ 49ers play in the Super Bowl ?? If that’s true, I’ll ruin every Roku player in my house. Pic.twitter.com/QXsveKco9Y

– Jonathan Blackard (@ JBlackard59), January 31, 2020

Wooooow, just in time for the Super Bowl, can’t see #Fox on @Roku. Probably just ruined many Super Bowl plans, including mine. pic.twitter.com/IE008Kt2IP

– dwchief (@dwchiefLIVE) January 31, 2020

Days before the Super Bowl. Are you kidding me, @Roku? pic.twitter.com/Ygw8Qm2BK2

– Shaker Samman (@ShakerSamman) January 31, 2020

@Roku whoa wait what? How come I can’t find anything else online? Roku loses all Fox channels? The feeling came from nowhere pic.twitter.com/waIINv8FWr

– SlaweyOne (@psalwey), January 31, 2020

Um, I’m sorry, but Roku and FOX, what the hell? @Roku @RokuSupport @FOXTV @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/3hIsWviWPl

– Couch Party (@Couch_Party) January 31, 2020

Yo @Roku, what’s wrong with shutting down @FOXSports just 3 days before #SuperBowlLIV #roku #FoxSports pic.twitter.com/6c3w3Irp4W

– Abhay Shah (@_abhayshah), January 31, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, a Fox Sports spokesman told The Verge that Fox had hoped the Super Bowl would be available in 4K HDR on Roku at launch. A few hours ago, a Fox Sports spokesman worked on the assumption that the game would be shown on Roku.

It has been confirmed that the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Cube from Amazon receive the 4K HDR feed (specifically HDR10) through the Fox Sports app. At the time of publication, the Fox Sports website states that Roku Premiere, Roku Premiere +, Roku Streaming Stick +, Roku Ultra and all 4K HDR televisions with Rocus integrated operating system are also equipped with it. However, a Fox Sports spokesman tells The Verge that these Roku devices are not yet working with the high-fidelity stream. If you have a Roku device, or were planning to buy one for the game, the lack of certainty that you will get 4K HDR is worrying, though the broadcaster urges that they work until the whistle blows.

We will keep you informed of any changes here. However, currently Roku users may want to consider other ways to see the Super Bowl if no agreement is reached between Roku and Fox before kickoff.

advertisement