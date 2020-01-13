advertisement

Indian opener Rohit Sharma was crowned sports star Aces Sportsman of the Year in 2019.

Sharma had its best year in statistics across all formats, posting 1,490 runs in one-day caps, including seven hundred – most of all players in the calendar year.

Sharma’s former teammate of the Indian cricket team and the Mumbai Indians Yuvraj Singh received the award for him.

He said: “It has been a wonderful year for Rohit. When he came to the Indian side, he was a middle-class batsman. At that time he scored decisive 70s and 80s. That is now more than 150 and more than 200 hits.” He also performed well in Test Cricket this year. I hope he can continue to perform well in the test. I wish him and the team a great year. ”

Sharma was in breathtaking form in the semi-finals of the ODI World Cup 2019, where he finished first with 648 runs.

The Mumbai batsman experienced a revival in test cricket when he was promoted to the opening slot during the series against South Africa. He struck two hundred on his maiden outing as a test opener before adding a double century to his name in the Ranchi test.

Its cross-format year 2019 includes 2,442 copies with an average of 53 copies and 10 hundred copies.

The 32-year-old also led the Mumbai Indians to their fourth title in the Indian Premier League.

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar, chess ace Vishwanathan Anand, chairman of Hindu Publishing Group N. Ram, former Indian hockey captain MM Somaya, Olympic shooter Anjali Bhagwat and Olympic shuttle Aparna Popat selected the deserved winners in categories where young athletes, teams, coaches and athletes took part in parathletes.

The awards are intended to create a medium for the exchange of knowledge and vision, by uniting all players in Indian sport under one roof.

