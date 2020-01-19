advertisement

When Rohit Sharma came back and clung to his shoulder after an awkward landing on the border line during the second ODI in Rajkot, his availability to the decision maker at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was doubtful. On Sunday, he nullified all of these fears and announced his fitness by bending his arms for six powerful sixes and eight limits for a powerful 119. Captain Virat Kohli completed the start with a masterful 89, but left Shreyas Iyer the last mile and Manish Pandey. The duo steered India safely to a win over seven gates and secured the 2-1 of the ODI series.

Shreyas hit a rapid fire 48 to help India track 47.2 overs because Steve Smith’s 131 innings – his first ODI century in three years – proved inadequate.

Hunting for 287, K.L. Rahul, India’s series crisis manager, opened the duel with Rohit Sharma after Shikhar Dhawan injured his shoulder in a similar roll-and-pick-up field training that Rohit displaced in the previous game. Dhawan was taken for an X-ray and could not be flogged.

Rahul enjoyed the enormous support of the domestic crowd and played the start with Rohit after he had fulfilled his wicketkeeping duty in the first innings. When a certain part of the crowd started singing “Dhoni Dhoni” after a miss behind the stumps, another part countered with a loud cheer for him. He gave the “Hitman” company 69 runs before Ashton Agar released him lbw. His patient 19-run knock was a perfect balance for Rohit Sharma’s pre-ballistic attacks when India started the chase strong.

With Virat Kohli as a companion, Rohit Sharma hit the target with a measured hit when India wanted to complete a panic-free chase when the opener Starc offered a skier to progress. In his 29th ODI century, Rohit was the third fastest to cross 9,000 runs in 50-over format. The duo formed a 137-member partnership that helped India tremendously in a panic-free chase.

Australia opted for the first hit and showed no urgency in accumulating runs, placing the odd ball for the border, and rotating the strike for singles. It helped that the Indian opening bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were in a generous mood and contributed seven broad balls in the first five overs, one of which drove to the border ropes. For the record, Bumrah threw four wide balls and gave eight extras in his first four-over-the-spell. The batsmen could only score six points.

In a complete confusion between Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, the start of a run sprinted after pushing the ball into the third man’s area, only to see that a reluctant Smith remained anchored at the end of the non-striker. The mix-up gave India enough time to make two passes and still run away comfortably from Finch. Jadeja missed the stumps as he aimed for the striker’s end. Shreya’s Iyer collected it in the middle of the money to toss it to Shami, who was conveniently placed to fetch the ball and casually toss the deposits. Aaron Finch was a mile from the crease and had to swear the long way back.

Steve Smith, whose reluctance led to Finch’s hatch, repeated this almost as much with Marnus Labuschagne, the other batsman brought into shape. Luckily for Labuschagne, Kuldeep Yadav was unable to collect the ball in time for a run. The duo then chugged into another 100-time partnership, the fourth of the last 10 innings they struck together, and the seventh post of over 50.

A brilliant dive by Kohli ended Labuschagnes innings and the young partnership. Kohli jumped deep to the right and clutched the ball close to the ground. Satisfied with his brilliance, he confirmed the jubilation by bowing. Starc, the next batsman, offered a simple catch to replace Chahal at the mid-wicket border and to earn two gates for Jadeja.

Steve Smith put a price on his wicket and wagered (at least) risk-free. With 117 balls, he achieved his first century in exactly three years. His previous century took place in Perth against Pakistan on January 19, 2017, and was down two runs in the previous game in Rajkot.

Until the 40th there were no extravagant shots from the run-minting machine. A Dhoni-like blow to a Six Over Deep Square in the 46th Over was the only bold shot that fell from his racket. The next time he tried to reach the maximum in the same zone, a diving, tumbling Shreyas securely clung to the ball to end his tedious inning at 131 (at 132 balls). Shami occupied Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa with 4: 63 and reduced Australia to 286/9.

