India’s Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma was excluded from the upcoming ODI and test series against New Zealand on Monday after suffering a calf injury at the fifth T20 International on Sunday.

Sharma first played New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I and raised his fifty out of 35 balls. Just as he was threatening to cut himself free, he injured the calf as he ran between the gates and hobbled off the field in the 17th. Sharma didn’t take the field in the second innings. “He’s not on tour,” one of the best BCCI sources told PTI.

In India’s dominant appearance against New Zealand, a historic 5-0 draw was achieved, which gave Indian players a huge leap into the T20I rankings. Three Indian batsmen broke into the top 10 and Sharma moved up to tenth after another impressive outing.

India will face three ODIs against New Zealand on February 5.

