THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) – The United Nations’ highest court has ordered Myanmar to take all measures in its power to prevent the genocide against the Rohingya people, providing a radical legal victory for the Muslim minority.

The ruling was issued despite calls last month by Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi for the International Court of Justice to drop the case amid denials of genocide by the armed forces who have already detained the former champion of democracy under house arrest for 15 years.

Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, president of the court, said in his order that the Rohingya in Myanmar “remain extremely vulnerable”.

In a unanimous decision, the panel of 17 judges added that its order for so-called interim measures to protect the Rohingya is binding “and creates international legal obligations” for Myanmar.

The court also ordered Myanmar to “take effective measures to prevent destruction and ensure the preservation of evidence related” to the allegations of genocidal acts.

Yasmin Ullah, a Ronhingya activist who lives in Vancouver and was in court for the decision, called it a landmark decision.

“Today, the fact that the judges unanimously agree on the protection of the Rohingya means so much to us because we now have the right to exist and that it is legally binding,” she told journalists on the steps of the court.

At the end of an hour-long session in the large, paneled court room, the judges also ordered Myanmar to report to them in four months on the measures the country had taken to comply with the order, and then report every six months that the case is slowly moving through the global court.

Refugees from Rogingya living in camps in Bangladesh welcomed the order, which was even supported by a temporary judge appointed by Myanmar to be part of the group.

“This is good news. We thank the court for reflecting our hope for justice. The verdict proves that Myanmar has become a nation of torturers,” Abdul Jalil, 39, told The Associated Press by phone since Kutupalong camp at Cox’s Bazar.

However, he expressed doubts about Myanmar’s full compliance.

“Myanmar has become a notorious state. We don’t trust it, ”said Jalil. “Myanmar is unlikely to listen.”

Human rights activists also welcomed the decision.

“The ICJ’s order in Myanmar to take concrete steps to prevent the Rohingya genocide is a decisive step to stop further atrocities against one of the most persecuted people in the world,” said Param-Preet Singh, director. assistant to international justice in New York. Human Rights Watch. “Relevant governments and United Nations agencies should now weigh in to ensure that order is enforced as the genocide file progresses.”

The order of the world tribunal for what it calls provisional measures intervened in a case brought by the African nation of Gambia on behalf of an organization of Muslim nations which accuses Myanmar of genocide in its repression against the Rohingyas.

The judges have not ruled on the merits of the case, which will be debated in legal arguments that may last for years before a final judgment is rendered. But their order to protect the Rohingya has made it clear that they fear for the ongoing attacks.

During public hearings last month, lawyers used maps, satellite images and graphic photos to detail what they called a campaign of murder, rape and destruction amounting to genocide by the military of Myanmar.

The hearings were subject to close scrutiny as Suu Kyi defended his country’s military campaign. Suu Kyi, who, as Myanmar’s State Councilor at the head of the government, received the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize for defending democracy and human rights under the then junta in power in Myanmar .

Buddhist-majority Myanmar has long regarded the Rohingya as “Bengalis” of Bangladesh, even though their families have lived in the country for generations. Almost all have been denied citizenship since 1982, which has made them stateless. They are also denied freedom of movement and other fundamental rights.

In August 2017, the Burmese army launched a so-called demining campaign in northern Rakhine State in response to an attack by a group of Rohingya insurgents. The campaign forced more than 700,000 Rohingyas to flee to neighboring Bangladesh and led to accusations that the security forces committed mass rapes, killings and burned thousands of homes.

Suu Kyi told world court judges in December that the exodus was a tragic consequence of the army’s response to “coordinated and global armed attacks” by Rohingya insurgents.

She urged judges to drop the genocide case and allow the Myanmar military justice system to deal with any abuse. The judges dismissed this appeal in their decision.

The Myanmar delegation left the court without comment.

Thursday’s decision came two days after an independent commission established by the Myanmar government concluded that there were reasons to believe that security forces had committed war crimes in counter-insurgency operations against Rohingya, but that there was no evidence to support accusations that genocide had been planned or carried out.

The report has drawn criticism from rights activists. Pending the publication of the full report, Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch deputy director for Asia, said the panel’s findings were “what would have been expected from a non-transparent investigation by a set of politically biased commissioners working closely with the government of Myanmar. “

At public hearings in December, Paul Reichler, a lawyer from The Gambia, cited a United Nations fact-finding mission report during last month’s hearings that military “demining operations” in Rakhine State in northern Myanmar had spared no one. “Mothers, infants, pregnant women, the elderly and the infirm. They have all been the victims of this ruthless campaign, “he said.

Gambian Minister of Justice Aboubacarr Tambadou urged the world tribunal to act immediately and “to tell Myanmar to end these senseless killings, to end these barbaric acts that continue to shock our collective conscience, to put end the genocide of its own people “.

The orders of the world court are legally binding, but it counts on the UN to add political pressure, if necessary, to enforce them.

Anna Roberts, executive director of Burma Campaign UK, called the order “a blow to Aung San Suu Kyi and his anti-Rohingya policy”.

She urged the international community to urge them to carry out the court order.

“The chances of Aung San Suu Kyi implementing this decision will be zero unless significant international pressure is applied,” said Roberts. “So far, the international community has not wanted to pressure Aung San Suu Kyi on his own appalling human rights record.”

