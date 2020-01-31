advertisement

The announcement was made here at a press conference on Friday (January 31st) attended by Shravan Hardikar (PCA), Community Commissioner PCMC, OM Prakash Bokoria (IAS) Commissioner for Sport, Sunder Ayer, MSLTA Secretary and Prashant Sutar, tournament director Tata Open the Road.

World No. 38 Bopanna, who recently won a double-double with Divij Sharan, will lead India’s only ATP Tour in South Asia with local boy Arjun Kade. Shara, who will partner with Artem Sitak, has already scored a goal in straight sets.

Tata Open Maharashtra. Nagal joins Prague in the main draw of the final

Kade also received a wild card entry for the main singles draw, and the third wild card was awarded to promising young Indian footballer Sasikumar Mukund. “It is amazing that Bopanna is back in the tournament. The last title he upgraded to, and we hope he will also have an impressive show with Kadhe this year, ”says Prashant Sutar, director of the tournament, Tata Open Maharashtra.

With the inclusion of Qade and Mukund, five Indian players will now compete in a 28-size core with 19 players directly accepting the main draw. Earlier Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Sumit Nagal were already leading the main draw with direct entries, and Ramkumar Ramanathan was given a wildcard, with two more to play as special exceptions and four to qualify.

“This will be the first time that there are many Indian players in the main draw, which is a great opportunity for the Indians, as one of the primary goals of hosting this ATP Tour event in India was to provide a platform for Indian players. not only to influence them, but also to help them earn critical ratings, ”Sutar added.

The third edition of the 250th Indian Championship event will see the highest prize money in tournament history.

“The upcoming edition will also see a total prize pool of $ 546.355, the highest ever to date. A decade ago, in 2010, it was $ 398,250.

“We are also the first to introduce shooting watches in this tournament,” said Sunder Eyer, MSLTA secretary. The watches will see 25 seconds allowed between points. It tripled in 2007 to the finals of Next Gen ATP and was also used in the 2018 US Open.

“We also announced wild card entries in the final round of the semifinals with India’s Sacket Muni and the French Open semifinalist Ernest Gulbis,” Eyer said.

The third edition of the tournament promises to experiment with spectators and tennis stars with the introduction of LED backdrops on the court. The upcoming edition also aims to bring players and fans closer to more interactions and social media interactions within the coming week.

“The main draw will be announced on January 1, and the rounds will be held on February 1-2,” Hardikar said.

Source: Media Release

