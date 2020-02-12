advertisement

The long-awaited Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series is finally making its way.

‘Rogue One’, released in 2016, marked a film derived from the Skywalker saga of nine episodes. He follows a group of rebels on a mission to steal the plans of the death star, setting up the events of “Star Wars: A New Hope”.

Lucasfilm has made no secret of the fact that they are ending the ‘Star Wars’ feature films yet.

With the success of “The Mandalorian” on Disney +, it seems that the future of the franchise is in series.

advertisement

A year ago, he revealed that Diego Luna would return to his role of “Rogue One” by Cassian Andor for the prequel.

Now the actor has revealed that the science fiction show will go into production.

“Yes, we are doing it. We are doing it this year,” he told ET. “It’s happening, and I’m getting ready for it.”

Luna said he knows “very little” about what’s in store. However, he has read some scripts and is “really excited”.

“I can’t wait,” said Luna. “It’s really cool to tell a story you already know the end of.”

“It’s a different approach because of the beauty and that’s how it happens. It’s not just what’s going on, it’s not the typical way to approach a story.

“It’s about the way things work, which is actually the same as in” Rogue One, “” he said. “You know the end, but you don’t know how it happened, and we have this challenge before us again, which is exciting.”

Luna can then be seen on the small screen in season two of “Narcos: Mexico”.

Other ‘Star Wars’ projects that Disney + has in the works include a second season for ‘The Mandalorian’, which will begin in October, and a seventh season of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’. Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series pushed production until 2021 while the scripts are being revised.

Disney boss Bob Iger talked about the fallout from “Star Wars” earlier this month.

.

advertisement