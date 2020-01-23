advertisement

The innovative rocker and former Pink Floyd player Roger Waters has created a completely new concert experience for 2020. Following his Us + Them tour, the outspoken 76-year-old activist and musician announced his This is Not a Drill tour. which are held in arenas in the round.

Waters will take the tour to the Staples Center in Los Angeles on September 10th.

advertisement

“It will be a new show. It will be without obstacles. My job is to think:” Well, how can I make Rock & Roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever? “Upcoming tour in an interview in September 2019 with Kory Grow from Rolling Stone.

Ticket sales begin on Friday, January 31 at 10:00 a.m. via RogerWaters.com.

Waters’ recent US appearances included two sold out nights of his Us + Them tour in June 2017 at the Staples Center and his unforgettable performance during the Desert Trip Music Festival 2016 in Indio.

advertisement