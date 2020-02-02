advertisement

You won’t believe your eyes in Roger Vivier’s latest video.

The designer has won Christina Ricci and Dianna Agron for a short film about the brand’s spring collection 20.

The clip shows Ricci as a magician performing a show in front of a well-dressed audience, including Agron in Belle Vivier Heels. Ricci is interested in the shoes and chooses Agron for a performance where they are sawn in half. The deed is just a trick, but Ricci steals the glittering pumps and adds them to her own collection of styles.

advertisement

Ricci attended the launch of “Abracashoes” on Thursday at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, wearing a Dolce & Gabbana dress and a set of silver metal shoes from the brand.

connected

Christina Ricci at the launch of Roger Vivier’s “Abracashoes” on January 30th in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Christina Vivci’s Roger Vivier pumps.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

“Penelope” was joined by AnnaSophia Robb, who sparkled in a pink dress from The Vampire’s Wife, which was combined with Roger Vivier Heels with a sculpted vampire and silver accents.

“Roger Vivier is such an established brand and I feel like they continue to create classic styles with a modern, entertaining touch,” Robb told FN at the event. “I also have the feeling that they don’t take themselves too seriously because fashion can often be so dark, but it’s a luxury, it’s a beauty, it’s an art.”

AnnaSophia Robb at the launch of Roger Vivier’s “Abracashoes” on January 30th in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

When asked if shoes like Agrons had ever been stolen, Robb said, “I’ve never stolen a pair, but I’ve never been able to remove shoes from the Carrie Diaries, which is so sad. I am 5 feet tall and they are made these Manolo Blahniks that were just 4.5 for me and that I was never allowed to keep. “

Also present at the mystical launch was “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney, who wore a shiny asymmetrical dress by Yves Saint Laurent with black pumps.

Sydney Sweeney at the launch of Roger Vivier’s “Abracashoes” on January 30th in Los Angeles.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

“I’ve always loved Roger Vivier’s fun designs. You have classic, chic styles, but they also have fun with sparkling details,” Sweeney told FN. “It just involves every type of person at all times. You can see that it’s in a classic magazine, or you can see it on the catwalk because it’s just beautiful pieces that fit any time, any person, any day. “

“I’ve always been a sparkle,” she added. However, Sweeney didn’t grow up with heels and she wasn’t even allowed to wear them. Her first instance, who wore a refined style, was in eighth grade: “They were the high-heeled Converse, and I made fun of me because I’m so small, and then I suddenly appear in this Wedge Converse. “

Roger Vivier creative director Gherardo Felloni considered how things have changed with the brand in his second year.

“Now I am more confident because the picture that I would like to share with people is clear and everyone has understood it,” Felloni told FN. “It’s easier for me to grow this thing.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ue98qx0aTH0 [/ embed]

advertisement