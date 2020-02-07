advertisement

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) – Writer Roger Kahn, who weaved memories and baseball and reached millions of readers through his romantic narrative of the Brooklyn Dodgers in “The Boys of Summer”, has died. He was 92 years old.

Son Gordon Kahn said his father died in a nursing home in Mamaroneck, a suburb of Westchester County.

Author of 20 books and hundreds of articles, Kahn was best known for the 1972 bestseller which looked at his relationship with his father through their shared love of the Dodgers, an object of nostalgia for the many fans who mourned the move. of the team in Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

advertisement

“At one point in life when we are done with childhood but have not yet discovered how to be a man, I have been fortunate to travel with the most wonderfully attractive teams,” said writes Kahn.

“The Boys of Summer” was a story of lost youth, even to its title, later borrowed for a song by Don Henley about a man who aspires to his past. Kahn’s book went back and forth between the early 1950s when he covered the Dodgers for the New York Herald Tribune, and 20 years later when some were sick (Jackie Robinson), embittered (Carl Furillo) or in a wheelchair (Roy Campanella).

The book was an instant hit, even though Kahn was criticized for sentimentalizing his story.

“Here is a book that has worked for me despite almost everything,” wrote Christopher Lehmann-Haupt, a late book critic for the New York Times.

Kahn began his prolific career in 1948 as a copier for the Tribune, and quickly became a baseball writer, working under the famous sports writer Stanley Woodward. He recalled Woodward as “a wonder” who once cured a writer of using the “tingling of the spine” cliche by telling him to “step out in the stands and ask each of these fans if his spine was actually tingling . “

He started writing about the Dodgers in 1952 and, at the age of 26, was the newspaper’s main sports reporter, earning a salary of $ 10,000 and also covering the city’s other teams, the Giants and the Yankees .

In 1956 he was appointed sports editor for Newsweek magazine and served with the Saturday Evening Post from 1963 to 1969 as editor. He also wrote for Esquire, Time and Sports Illustrated.

Kahn’s sports writing often incorporated social issues, especially race. He has written extensively on Robinson and his difficulties in breaking the color line of baseball, and the two have formed a long friendship.

“By applauding Robinson, a man did not feel that he was taking a position on inclusive education or open housing. But for a moment, he had simply accepted Robinson as a ball player from his hometown, “wrote Kahn. “To ignore color, if only for a moment, is to move away from old prejudices, old hatred. It is not a path that many people fall back on. “

When Kahn was inducted into the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in 2006, baseball commissioner Bud Selig called him “an icon of our game.”

Among Kahn’s other sports books: “October Men: Reggie Jackson, George Steinbrenner, Billy Martin, and the Yankees’ Miraculous Finish in 1978”, “Joe and Marilyn: A Memory of Love”, 1986 and 1999 “A Flame of pure fire: Jack Dempsey and the Roaring Twenties. “

One book caused lasting embarrassment: Kuhn collaborated with Pete Rose on the 1989 authorized autobiography “Pete Rose: My Story”. All-time major league leader Rose had recently been kicked out of baseball to bet on games and the book featured her insistence that the allegations were false.

But Rose admitted years later, in later memoirs, that he had played. Kahn said his “first reaction was to take the purse.”

“I regret that I never got involved in the book,” Kahn told the Los Angeles Times in 2007. “It turns out that Pete Rose was the ball players’ Vietnam. He told me once that “He was the best ambassador for baseball ever. I thought about it and wondered why we didn’t send him to Iran.”

Kahn also wrote two novels and two non-fiction books unrelated to sport: 1968 “Passionate People: What It Means to Be Jewish in America” ​​and 1970 “The Battle of Morningside Heights: Why Students Rebel”. He maintained a friendship with the poet Robert Frost, whom he described in the Saturday Evening Post.

Later, he taught writing at several colleges and taught at the universities of Yale, Princeton and Columbia and in 2004, he completed a semester scholarship as a professor of journalism Ottaway Endowed at the State University of New York to New Paltz.

Kahn was born in Brooklyn on October 31, 1927 and inherited his love of baseball from his father, who played the third base at City College.

“There was no one with whom I enjoyed talking in baseball as much as this green-eyed, strong-arm, gentle, fierce, mustache, long-ball and walking encyclopedia who was my father,” he wrote in his 1997 “Memories of Summer. “

Kahn lived in Stone Ridge in the Hudson Valley of New York.

Besides his son, the survivors include his wife Katharine Kahn Johnson and daughter Alissa Kahn Keenan. Another son, Roger Laurence Kahn, died in 1987.

Funeral will take place on February 10 in Katonah, New York.

advertisement